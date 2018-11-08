Multiple Airlines Adding Flights To Cancun International Airport, Hub For State Of Quintana Roo's World-Famous Tourist Destinations

Continued growth in connectivity to Mexico's hub for international tourism comes amidst industry investments in expanded hotel properties and attractions

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quintana Roo Tourism Board announced today that the region's global air connectivity continues to grow with new, direct international flights to the Cancun International Airport as well as increased capacity on several existing routes. This expansion comes as international tourists continue to flock to Mexico's most popular international destinations located across the state, which include Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Riviera Maya, Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Puerto Morelos, Bacalar, Tulum, Mahahual, and Chetumal.

Airline partners have recently announced the following expansions in air connectivity to Cancun's international airport:

Aeromexico: New route from Medellin, Colombia

Copa Airlines: Upgrading to larger 737 aircraft on its existing Panama City, Panama , route

, route Frontier Airlines: New routes Raleigh-Durham and Las Vegas in the U.S.

in the U.S. GOL Airlines: New route from Brasilia, Brazil

Southwest Airlines: New routes from Indianapolis , Milwaukee , Pittsburgh , Raleigh-Durham, and San Antonio in the U.S.

, , , Raleigh-Durham, and in the U.S. WestJet: New routes from Calgary , Saskatoon and Vancouver in Canada

"This continued increase in international air connectivity demonstrates the growing demand for Quintana Roo's tourism destinations and high-quality attractions," said Dario Flota Ocampo, CEO of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. "These recent expansions offer millions of travelers in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Colombia new direct flights to Quintana Roo and its destinations, and we will continue to work closely with global airline partners to pursue new routes and in joint marketing initiatives."

Last month, the Quintana Roo Tourism Board further strengthened relations with U.S. airline partners during a series of planning meetings with senior representatives of United Airlines in Chicago, American Airlines in Dallas, and Delta Air Lines in Atlanta. These airline partners expressed continued commitment to serving Mexico, which for many is their largest international market outside the U.S., and specifically to their desire to continue to grow their business serving Quintana Roo's International airports located in Cancun and Cozumel.

The state of Quintana Roo welcomed more than 7 million international tourists in the first half of 2018, an increase of 8% compared to the same period the previous year. Through August of 2018, nearly 3 million Americans have visited Quintana Roo by air, putting its destinations on track to receive significantly more American tourists compared to the 4 million visitors welcomed in 2017.

This growth is fueled by Quintana Roo's award-winning destinations, beaches, hotels and resorts, attractions, restaurant scene and traditional cuisine, as well as the ancient Mayan archeological sites and living Maya communities that travelers from around the world come to experience.

Mexico is now the sixth most visited country in the world and welcomed 39.3 million international visitors in 2017. Mexico's strong commitment to increasing air connectivity to match traveler demand has led to investments in developing close partnerships with airlines, hotels, and the entire tourism industry in order to diversify tourism products, promote new and established destinations, and offer travelers Mexico's world-famous friendliness, hospitality and first-class service.

