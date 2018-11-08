A New City from Sur Yapi in Antalya

ISTANBUL, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Antalya is the world's third city in tourism with its blue and green colors and its long history. Sur Yapiadds value to Antalya with Turkey's biggest urban transformation project. Sur Yapi's Antalya project, with 8 billion TL investment amount, progress in full speed.

Sur Yapi, already completing 50% of the basic structure, plans to deliver 93 blocks and 6417 apartments by 2019. Sur Yapi also offers advantageous prices starting from 600 USD for a square meter.

Turkey's leading construction company, Sur Yapi has already finished the basic structure of the first phase of its Antalya project and is progressing significantly in the second phase. The project, covering a one million 300 square feet area, will be completed in 8 years with 8 billion TL allocated investment amount. The delivery of the first phase apartments will start in 2019. 23 tower cranes and more than 1500 workers are working on the construction site.

Advantageous prices

The prices of the apartments starting from 30,000 USD offer advantageous opportunities for both the investors and those who want to reside in Antalya.

Sur Street: Antalya's new Champs-Elysees

Sur Street, the main shopping area of the project, will be 1.3 kilometer long with shops, offices and apartments and a special trolley line.

Foreign people are very much interested in the project

1800 apartments are already sold to both Turkish and foreign customers. Russian, English, South Koreans and people from Gulf countries are especially very interested in the project.

"Antalya is a global brand"

Sur Yapi's CEO Z. Altan Elmas said: "We build a very modern city with the intention of leaving it to the future generations. This city has its own schools, offices, shops, social areas, museums and parks. Since we have launched the project in last December, many people from all around the world are showing a genuine interest in it. And this proves people know Antalya and it's a global brand."

Antalya, Turkey's second biggest city brand

Antalya receives 10 million tourists every year. Apart from sun and sea tourism, Antalya is also a major destination for yacht tourism with its 6 active and 3 under development marinas. Antalya has a young population; nearly half of the people are aged between 25-65. And also 15,000 foreigners reside in Antalya.

