V22 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, November 8

8 November 2018

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

V22 Plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7 November 2018, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

V22 Plc

Tara Cranswick

tara@v22collection.com

www.v22collection.com

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 20 7469 0932


© 2018 PR Newswire