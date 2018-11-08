V22 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

8 November 2018

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

V22 Plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7 November 2018, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

