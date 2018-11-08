SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005399/en/

Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

Insights into the market are vital while strategizing a well-organized procurement plan. However, with the growing complexities of the market, such insights need to be supported with accurate cost-benefit analysis data that takes into account recent developments within the marketplace. Built on this theory, this procurement market research report has explored all the key cost drivers and highlighted the critical supplier selection insights that will help potential investors to sustain themselves in a complex sodium fluorosilicate market. Download Your Free Sample Report and gain actionable insights on potential market opportunities.

This procurement report predicts the category to grow substantially, owing to the increasing requirement of sodium fluorosilicate from the glass manufacturing and ceramics industries and the application of sodium fluorosilicate as a water treatment agent. Want to know how you can customize this report according to region, segment of interest, and more? Get in touch

The observations made in this procurement market analysis report are backed by necessary recommendations made by our procurement experts after conducting real-time analysis of the current sodium fluorosilicate market and the perception of the consumer world towards the category.

"To reduce supplier management complexities and overall procurement expenditure, we advise the buyers to engage with suppliers through global contracts that cover all of their chemical requirements," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

By analyzing the dynamics of this market, the procurement market research experts have agreed on a set of procurement practices that will prove effective in facilitating a cost-effective category procurement process in this market:

Buyers should engage with vertically integrated suppliers who own their upstream vendors, such as the suppliers of raw materials.

Buyers should engage with global suppliers that have a regional/local presence to reduce delivery timelines and the overall procurement expenditure.

Purchase the full report and unlock your full market potential.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Sodium fluorosilicate market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Calcium Oxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence report

Global Sodium Bisulfite Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005399/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us