

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Thursday morning after suffering a fall in her office Wednesday evening.



A statement from the Supreme Court said Ginsburg initially went home after falling but experienced discomfort and subsequently went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.



Tests showed Ginsburg fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment, the Supreme Court said.



The Supreme Court noted further updates on the 85-year-old Justice's condition will be provided as they become available.



Ginsburg is currently the oldest Justice on the Supreme Court and a prominent member of the high court's liberal wing.



President Donald Trump is likely eager to replace Ginsburg on the court, particularly as Republicans appear poised to expand their majority in the Senate.



A wider GOP majority in the Senate would allow Trump to nominate a more conservative judge that some might view as controversial.



However, Ginsburg indicated in July that she intends to continue serving on the nation's highest court for at least five more years.



'I'm now 85,' Ginsburg said, according to CNN. 'My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.'



The comments from Ginsburg, which came following a production of a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia, came on the heels of the retirement of 82-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy.



Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was later confirmed to replace Kennedy, shifting the balance of the Supreme Court to the right.



Liberals have expressed concerns a near-term retirement by Ginsburg would allow Trump to shift the court's balance even more substantially.



