The "Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market: Focus on Stakeholders, Regulations, Application (Supply Chain Tracking, Finance Management, Data Management, and Land and Property Ownership) and Regional Adoption - Analysis Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Food Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 billion by 2028

Since the early 2000s, the global agricultural industry has witnessed a massive transformation owing to the increasing demand for sustainable farming practices. Rising global population and high-income growth in urban population have resulted in growing concerns of food security across the world. Various agricultural start-ups and technology innovators are developing numerous sustainable farming systems.

One of the most disruptive technologies in the field of smart agriculture has been the digitization of supply chain. Since 2013, agri-food industry's interest in blockchain has rapidly evolved with multiplying pilot projects and companies dedicated to the swift development of technology. The advantages of blockchain technology for agriculture widely range from farmers to retailers to traders and to food companies.

Eminent technology companies are striking collaborations with global logistics firms, food producers and retailers to develop effective applications of blockchain in agriculture and food sector to ensure improved data management, reduced transaction costs, augmented logistics, and robust food safety and traceability protocols.

The market research study offers a wide perspective of the different types of applications pertaining to blockchain in agriculture and food and analyzes its impact on the farming sector by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Blockchain Technology Overview

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Landscape

4 Industry Analysis

5 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market

6 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market (by Application)

7 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market (by Region)

8 Future Outlook

9 Company Profiles

AGCO Corporation

AgriChain Pty Ltd. (BlockGrain')

Alibaba Group

Ambrosus

arc-net

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bext 360

Bunge Limited

CNH Industrial N.V.

Cargill Inc.

Coin 22

Danone

Deere Company

Filament

Foodcoin Ecosystem

Full Profile Pty Ltd (AgriDigital')

IBM Corporation

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

McLane Company

Nestle S.A.

Obook Holdings Inc. (OwlTing')

Origin Trail

Pavocoin AG

Project Provenance Ltd

Ripe Technology, Inc.

Sysco Corporation

TE-Food International GmbH

The Kroger Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bnw3cf/global_blockchain?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005589/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Agriculture, Bitcoin