Half of Victoria's energy could come from renewable energy sources, as the Labor government has vowed to expand the state' renewable energy target from 40% in 2025 to 50% in 2030, if re-elected.From pv magazine Australia In the run-up to the November 24 election, the Victorian Labor government has pledged to boost the state's renewable energy target to 50% by 2030, noting that this will create thousands of jobs, put more energy into the grid, increase investment and drive down energy prices. The Labor government has already legislated renewable energy targets of 25% by 2020 and 40% by 2025 ...

