

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least 13 people, including the gunman were killed in a series of mass shootings in the United States.



A police officer is among those killed at a country music bar in California, late Wednesday night.



Police said the shooter has been identified as Ian David Long, 28, but the motive behind the attack is not yet confirmed.



The shooting began at about 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles north-west of Los Angeles, which was hosting a university student night.



Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was shot dead while responding to one of the 911 calls. He was the first police officer to enter the bar, according to President Donald Trump. He died in the hospital, he said on Twitter.



He said Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on the scene.



Trump commended the great bravery shown by police.



'California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times,' the President tweeted.



It was the deadliest massacre in the country since the Parkland, Florida school shooting in February, which claimed 17 lives.



