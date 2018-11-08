Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral ListNasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: 1. Updates of haircuts: Government Bonds & Current value after New value after Change Bills haircut haircut Austrian 0-5Y 97,0% 96,5% -0,5% Austrian 10-20Y 90,5% 91,0% 0,5% Austrian 20-30Y 85,0% 85,5% 0,5% Austrian >30Y 84,5% 70,0% -14,5% Dutch 5-10Y 96,5% 96,0% -0,5% French 5-10Y 94,0% 93,5% -0,5% French 20-30Y 86,5% 84,5% -2,0% German 0-5Y 96,0% 97,0% 1,0% German 10-20Y 93,0% 93,5% 0,5% German 20-30Y 90,0% 89,0% -1,0% German >30Y 88,5% 70,0% -18,5% British 5-10Y 93,5% 94,0% 0,5% British 10-20Y 87,0% 87,5% 0,5% British 20-30Y 81,0% 81,5% 0,5% Covered Bonds Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change 5-10Y 87,0% 88,5% 1,5% 10-20Y 87,0% 88,0% 1,0% 20-30Y 85,5% 87,0% 1,5% Share Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change ALFA 69% 70% 1% ALIV 73% 67% -6% ATCO A 71% 70% -1% ATCO B 71% 68% -3% ERIC B 62% 63% 1% ESSITY B 73% 75% 2% SKF B 71% 73% 2% 2. New eligible collateral: Share Value after haircut HEXA B 62% The changes will come into force 2018-11-12For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com. Clearing Risk Management Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=698806