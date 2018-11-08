Energy Intrusion Detection 2019 - Advanced IDS Implementation to Futureproof Smart Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution

LONDON, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart Grid Forums' recent research has revealed that grid operators and generators are now fully committed to the implementation of Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) as part of their efforts to protect critical systems from rapidly increasing cybersecurity threats. The NIS directive has placed the onus on these companies to ensure better awareness of the traffic in and behaviour of their network and information systems. This process is made more complex by the convergence of OT and IT: as the operational environment is increasingly digitalised, it becomes more exposed to cyber threats which were previously limited to IT networks and devices.

"The NIS Directive is causing a huge growth in utilities' focus on cybersecurity deployment" says Robin Sarfas, Conference Producer at Smart Grid Forums. "The imminent threat of significant financial penalties is providing a tangible driver for focused investment in cybersecurity. This must now be translated into action, but our extensive research has shown that utilities need clarity on the effectiveness of the various IDS tools on the market, how they can be configured for a variety of use cases, and how internal capabilities must be optimised to drive cybersecurity performance."

Following on from the acclaimed SmartSec Europe conference series, Energy Intrusion Detection 2019 is the inaugural conference organised by Smart Grid Forums, dedicated to the implementation of IDS solutions in the electric utility sector. Taking place 29-31 January 2019 in Amsterdam, the conference brings together leaders and experts from utilities' cybersecurity and engineering domains to explore how critical infrastructure operators must harness these vital tools to take their cybersecurity capability to the next level.

The conference agenda addresses the most crucial issues associated with IDS implementation at this time. Across three intensive days, a series of utility focussed case studies explore the key issues facing cybersecurity stakeholders from the board room down to the substation. Challenges in procurement, configuration, comms architecture, and SOC development will be tackled alongside practical use cases for deployment within SCADA, AMI, and DER environments among others. The next generation of analysis technologies, such as advanced AI and Cyber Physical monitoring will also be examined, with the programme concluding with an extended tutorial on IDS solution testing.

Alongside the case study programme there is an exhibition area where suppliers showcase their IDS solutions and innovations. On Day 2 a Technology Innovation Panel provides an opportunity for leading IDS system suppliers to present insights into how their products will help smart utilities meet the demands of the NIS Directive and for utilities to influence the future of supplier product development activity. An intimate roundtable session offers the opportunity for experts to delve deeper into key topics arising from the day's discussions, and an evening networking reception provides the perfect setting for these discussions to continue in a more informal environment.

"Energy Intrusion Detection 2019 is the only truly end-user driven event focussing on IDS solutions for the smart utility community" says Mandana White, Managing Director at Smart Grid Forums. "There is now no doubt that investment in IDS must be forthcoming. We are delighted to support the industry by providing the information and inspiration it needs to make the right procurement decisions, just as we supported them through the transition to next-generation SCADA systems. Our objective is to provide a dedicated and trusted forum for these companies to share their experiences and take decisive and progressive action."

Testimonials from our previous Cybersecurity conferences:

"Excellent conference, excellent programme, excellent networking, and a great opportunity to learn and share about cyber security. The hottest topic in the digital transformation of the energy sector."

Aurelio Blanquet, Director - EDP Distribuição

"A great event focused on the energy sector, great networking and collaboration. The attendees are knowledgeable and participate well in the subjects discussed."

David Willacy, Global Head Digital Risk and External UK\EU Engagement - National Grid

"A good platform to share experiences, know-how and ideas to get the efforts heading in the same direction in the energy sector."

Markus Lenzin, Head of Substation Automation Systems - Swissgrid AG

Discussions topics include:

IDS and OT Roadmap: laying the foundations for successful IDS deployment to underpin a robust OT Cybersecurity strategy which meets the demands of the NIS directive and the ever-increasing complexity of the threat landscape



laying the foundations for successful IDS deployment to underpin a robust OT Cybersecurity strategy which meets the demands of the NIS directive and the ever-increasing complexity of the threat landscape Organisational Alignment: ensuring a proactive approach to facilitate successful collaboration with buy-in from senior management and cooperation between business units from OT and IT



ensuring a proactive approach to facilitate successful collaboration with buy-in from senior management and cooperation between business units from OT and IT IDS Procurement: examining key specifications and processes for electric utilities to identify, compare, and partner with vendors to ensure implementation of the best solutions for your environment



examining key specifications and processes for electric utilities to identify, compare, and partner with vendors to ensure implementation of the best solutions for your environment Implementation, Integration, and Configuration: installing and tuning IDS solutions to optimise their monitoring and analysis power, while eliminating false positives and alarm fatigue in the control room



installing and tuning IDS solutions to optimise their monitoring and analysis power, while eliminating false positives and alarm fatigue in the control room SOC Development: embedding robust and dynamic security capabilities into your organisation through upskilling of personnel, acquisition and retention of the best talent, and installation of the most intuitive SIEM



embedding robust and dynamic security capabilities into your organisation through upskilling of personnel, acquisition and retention of the best talent, and installation of the most intuitive SIEM Advanced technologies: examining new techniques and tools for more advanced traffic monitoring including deep learning and artificial intelligence

Speakers so far:

Yugo Neumorni, Board Member and Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council - EuroCIO Association (CISO - Hidroelectrica )

Board Member and Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council - (CISO - ) Philip Tonkin , Global Head of Cyber Operational Technology - National Grid

Global Head of Cyber Operational Technology - Martin Sloan , Chief Information Security Officer - Drax Power

Chief Information Security Officer - Nuno Pereira , OT Cyber Security Officer - EDP

OT Cyber Security Officer - Ivo Maritz , Chief Information Security Officer - BKW

Chief Information Security Officer - Erki Poder , Managing Project Manager - Elektrilevi

Managing Project Manager - Matthew Freeman , Global Head of Cybersecurity - DNV GL

Global Head of Cybersecurity - Fred Streefland , Chief Security Officer, NEUR - Palo Alto Networks

Chief Security Officer, NEUR - Mark Ossel , Vice President - Networked Energy Services & Board Member - OSGP

Vice President - & Board Member - Roee Schreiber , Principal Director, Security - Accenture, Managing Director - Maglan

Principal Director, Security - Managing Director - Dani Grabois , Head of R&D - Maglan Accenture Security

Head of R&D - Bas Kruimer , Senior Security Manager, ICS/OT Resources - Accenture

Senior Security Manager, ICS/OT Resources - Professor Chris Hankin , Director, Institute of Cyber Security & Technology - Imperial College London

…with many others soon to be announced.



Event dates and location:



Conference: Energy Intrusion Detection 2019

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Event website: www.smartgrid-forums.com/ids

For more information, interview and media accreditation:

Mandana White, Director, Smart Grid Forums

Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360

Email: mandana.white@smartgrid-forums.com





Anout Phoenix Forums

Phoenix Forums is now Smart Grid Forums. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.

Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth interviews with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live event platforms that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.





Phoenix Forums Ltd (t/a Smart Grid Forums)

Central House

1 Ballards Lane

London, N3 1LQ.

United Kingdom

Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360

Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com

