KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 8
8 November 2018
Keller Group plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)
Keller Group plc ("the Company") today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each (the "Shares") undertaken by Venu Raju, Engineering and Operations Director, as a result of a re-registration to a nominee account pursuant to irrevocable instructions given on 23 October 2018. There has been no change of beneficial ownership as a result of the transfer of the legal title of Shares from the individual to Vidacos Nominees Limited.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Venu Raju
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Engineering and Operations Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Re-registration of ordinary shares with Vidacos Nominees Limited
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|14,919
|Nil
|10,000
|Nil
|16,771
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|41,690
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 08.11.2018
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue