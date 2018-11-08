sprite-preloader
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 8

8 November 2018

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Keller Group plc ("the Company") today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each (the "Shares") undertaken by Venu Raju, Engineering and Operations Director, as a result of a re-registration to a nominee account pursuant to irrevocable instructions given on 23 October 2018. There has been no change of beneficial ownership as a result of the transfer of the legal title of Shares from the individual to Vidacos Nominees Limited.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

Kerry Porritt 020 7616 7575
Group Company Secretary

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical contractor, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of over £2.0bn, Keller has more than 11,000 staff world-wide.

Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameVenu Raju
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Engineering and Operations DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionRe-registration of ordinary shares with Vidacos Nominees Limited
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil14,919
Nil10,000
Nil16,771
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil41,690
e)Date of the transactionDate: 08.11.2018
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

