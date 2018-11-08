KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 November 2018

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Keller Group plc ("the Company") today announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10p each (the "Shares") undertaken by Venu Raju, Engineering and Operations Director, as a result of a re-registration to a nominee account pursuant to irrevocable instructions given on 23 October 2018. There has been no change of beneficial ownership as a result of the transfer of the legal title of Shares from the individual to Vidacos Nominees Limited.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical contractor, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of over £2.0bn, Keller has more than 11,000 staff world-wide.

Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

