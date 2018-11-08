Toshiba Corporation has today said it will abandon plans to build a 3.4 GW nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom. Despite this, the government says it remains committed to its new nuclear path; others say the news leaves room for further renewables development. New statistics, also out today, show the U.K. renewables industry flourishing.In a statement released today, the Japanese conglomerate said it would withdraw from its plans to build the Moorside Nuclear Power Station in Cumbria, the United Kingdom, and will take steps to wind up associated subsidiaries, NuGeneration Ltd and Advance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...