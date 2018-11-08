The global cervical dystonia therapeutics market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is expected approval of late-stage pipeline molecules. Despite the significant research undertaken over the past several decades, the treatment that is promising and having fewer side effects is not yet available for the treatment of cervical dystonia. This is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to focus on the development of promising therapeutics for the treatment of cervical dystonia. As the market currently witnessing an acute lack of more approved therapies, these late-stage pipeline molecules can tap into this unmet demand from the cervical dystonia patient pool. Once these molecules are launched over the forecast period, the global cervical dystonia therapeutics market should witness strong value growth from these newly launched therapeutics.

This market research report on the global cervical dystonia therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights reimbursement for botulinum neurotoxin injections as one of the key emerging trends in the global cervical dystonia therapeutics market:

Global cervical dystonia therapeutic market: Reimbursement for botulinum neurotoxin injections

Several reimbursement programs are available to help people access the high-cost botulinum neurotoxin therapy for the treatment of cervical dystonia. These reimbursement programs help patients with or without medical insurance to achieve appropriate reimbursement for their treatment with botulinum toxins. Additionally, the cervical dystonia fund is dedicated to assist insured patients who cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs associated with any US FDA approved treatment for cervical dystonia. Thus, several reimbursement programs aid the eligible patients for the high-cost botulinum toxins treatment and thus boost the global cervical dystonia market growth over the forecast period.

"Allergan, the manufacturer of BOTOX, sponsors a comprehensive reimbursement program called as BOTOX reimbursement solutions program which assists patients who are receiving Botox injection treatment. Also, Ipsen CARES program is designed to help patients get access to disport therapy for the treatment of cervical dystonia. These reimbursement programs aid the patients," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global cervical dystonia therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cervical dystonia therapeutics market by product (botulinum toxins and other therapeutics) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the expected approval of late-stage pipeline molecules and increasing awareness about cervical dystonia.

