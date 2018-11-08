Award-Winning Technology Connects Europeans With Refugees at AidEx 2018

BRUSSELS, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An opportunity to connect with virtual refugees and meet the entire international aid and development community

At AidEx, taking place at Brussels Expo next week on 14 and 15 November, over 2,000 people will gather at the world's largest event for the international aid and development community to explore how technology can contribute to a positive social impact within the age of digital revolution.

In an exhibition involving UN agencies, NGOs and 200 commercial organisations, participants will have the opportunity to experience various unique and immersive features which promise to transport individuals to realms that evoke empathy and education.

Take a seat on the 'Red VR Bench' and watch the Red Cross' prize-winning virtual reality film where participants will meet Syrian refugees who will speak about their daily lives, challenges and dreams of the future.

Watch the Aid Innovation Challenge Live Final where three inventors battle to win the award for the best product that will increase the efficient delivery of aid.

Put on a pair of headphones and have a look around the World Food Programme's pop-up refugee shop which has travelled from Paris to Warsaw, Berlin, Amsterdam and now Brussels to connect people across Europe with refugee families in Turkey through celebrating the right to live an incredible yet ordinary life.

REGISTER TO ATTEND FOR FREE HERE

View UN Women's inspiring comic and cartoon exhibit called 'Gender Equality: Picture it!', put together by creative young people from around the globe in a bid to become global champions for women and girls.

An interactive digital and safeguarding communications workshop will host some of the most important aid sector players in safeguarding including from Save the Children, the NRC and the UN.

AidEx also features a high-level conference that sets out to cultivate discussion around aid and development effectiveness, as experts in the field debate topics from the power of technology to safeguard a future for all, achieve global digital inclusion and enable better Sustainable Development Goals.

Keynote speakers include Director General of European Commission, Monique Pariat, Head of Innovation in the Office of the Director General for the ICRC Nan Buzard and Sir Stephen O'Brien, Former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Qatar Charity, the leading NGO shaping the Middle-East will be present alongside the US Ambassador for Belgium who will be one of 30 Ambassadors from around the world visiting the event. This is a unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with professionals from across the sector under one roof.

For full details of speakers and sessions, visit the conference programme page here.

Register for a free ticket to attend AidEx 2018 here

For further information, contact:

Anastasia Kyriacou

AidEx PR Officer

+44-(0)20-7886-3076

anastasia .kyriacou@montex.co.uk



