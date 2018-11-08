BROWZ Announces Relationship with Avis to Expand Member Benefit Offerings

Leading contractor management service BROWZ has announced an aggressive plan to deepen benefits for members, including discounted rates on Avis and Budget Vehicle Rentals.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BROWZ, the leading provider of contractor management services and compliance solutions, has announced an aggressive strategy to deepen member benefits. Since 2001, BROWZ has provided the world's largest global organizations and their supply chains with an efficient means to exchange compliance data including Environmental Health and Safety, Insurance, Financial, Business Continuity, Diversity information and more.

In addition to the benefits of improved communication, efficiency, and relationships that the SaaS based solution provides, BROWZ is partnering with Avis Budget Group to provide preferred rates and promotions on Avis and Budget vehicle rentals, intended to assist BROWZ Network Members in the operation of their businesses.

"BROWZ is proud to further expand the benefits our members receive, in addition to best in class supply chain qualification. These discounted and preferred rates offered by Avis and Budget are intended to help our members operate their business more effectively," says Elaine Beitler, BROWZ CEO. "We develop relationships with premier organizations and provide extended benefits as a way to thank the incredible members of our network."

Avis Budget Group is one of the world's best-known car rental brands operating Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental, Budget Truck Rental, Zipcar, and Payless Car Rental. Avis and Budget are in over 180 countries with approximately 11,000 locations and 620,000 vehicles. The Avis brand has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. BROWZ members may receive a discount code by contacting their BROWZ account representative.

About BROWZ:

BROWZ ensures that supply chains are safe, qualified, and socially responsible by delivering a comprehensive solution to prequalify, assess, and monitor supply chain compliance based on the unique needs of your business. BROWZ provides comprehensive assessments using patented, configurable technology and expertise, resulting in the site operator's confidence of a safer work environment for clients and supply chains around the world. The BROWZ product suite addresses global supply chain needs related to qualifying your supply chain, addressing risk, managing employee-level data, conducting safety auditing, and sourcing new suppliers.

