Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Optionee Completes Diamond Drilling Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE Property - Central New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSX-v: GR) (FRA: PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that its optionee Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSX-v: FTJ) has completed the 2018 diamond drilling program at its Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property, located in central New Brunswick. The program was conducted in the central region of the property targeting an area of base metal and silver mineralization discovered previously by Great Atlantic. Four shallow drill holes were completed (227 total meters), all intersecting local base metal sulfide mineralization. Property highlights include:

Channel Sample: 5.48% zinc & 1.08% lead over 1 meter (Line 4W Trench).

Boulder Sample: 20.7% lead, 6.89% zinc and 122 G/T silver (Line 3W Trench).

Multi-element soil geochemical anomalies in central and southern regions.

Induced polarization (IP) geophysical anomalies in central and southern regions.





Vein with base metals sulfides in drill hole PO-18-4

(To view the full-sized image, please click here)

The 2018 diamond drilling program tested under a mineralized exposer in a 2012 trench (Line 4W Trench). A one meter channel sample collected from this exposure in 2012 was reported to return 5.48% zinc and 1.08% lead. A qualified person has not verified this data as the sample location is no longer evident in the trench. A qualified person has verified lead, zinc and copper sulfide mineralization in stringers / veins within this approximately 25m long east-west trending trench. A boulder sample collected during 2012 in an adjacent trench (Line 3W Trench) was reported to return 20.7% lead, 6.89% zinc, 2.04% copper and 122 grams / tonne (g/t) silver. A qualified person has not verified these boulders / data as this trench has been reclaimed. The 2012 trenching was conducted by Great Atlantic in an area of base metal geochemical anomalies and IP geophysical anomalies.

Each of the 2018 diamond drill holes intersected local, near-surface base metal sulfide mineralization, occurring as disseminations in host rock and in veinlets / veins. Drill core samples are currently being cut for multi-element analysis.

Veins with base metals sulfides in drill hole PO-18-1

(To view the full-sized image, please click here)



The Porcupine Property occurs within the Miramichi terrane which trends northeast-southwest through New Brunswick. The Miramichi terrane hosts numerous volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits in northeast New Brunswick in the famous Bathurst Camp. Many of these deposits were mined, including the historic Heath Steele Mine, located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of the Porcupine Property. Volcanic rocks are reported locally within the Porcupine Property.

Lead and zinc sulfide mineralization in 2012 Line 4W Trench

(To view the full-sized image, please click here)

The Porcupine Property is located approximately 50 kilometers west of the city of Miramichi. Access is excellent with logging roads transecting the property. The property currently covers an area of approximately 2,830 hectares.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release. Mr. Martin is a consultant for Fort St. James Nickel Corp. and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

