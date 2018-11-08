No, Rupert Murdoch's son will not be running the world's largest EV maker.From pv magazine USA Tesla has announced a new board chair to comply with the compromise that the company made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) order, in which founder and CEO Elon Musk must step down from that role. Musk has been in hot water with the SEC after his August tweet claiming he had secured funding to take the company private, which apparently was a significant overstatement. The EV, battery and solar company has appointed Robyn Denholm, who is currently the chief financial officer and head ...

