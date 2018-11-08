BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



8 November 2018



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2018 of 3.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 21 December 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 November 2018 (ex-dividend date is 22 November 2018).

Enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



