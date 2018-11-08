sprite-preloader
08.11.2018 | 17:41
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NATIXIS :THIRD-QUARTER 2018 AND NINE-MONTH 2018 RESULTS

Paris, November 8, 2018

3Q18 and 9M18 results
Relevance of our strategic choices amidst volatile market
Reported net income up +10% at €422m in 3Q18 and up +15% at €1,324m in 9M18

SOLid growth and improved profitability across our business lines

underlying net revenues[1]: €2.3bn in 3Q18, €7.3bn in 9M18 (+3% and +6% at constant FX)

Businesses' underlying roe1 REACHED 15.4% in 9M18

AWM - Positive net inflows, fee rate and performance fees improving thanks to our active positioning

Positive momentum for net inflows and the fee rate: 8th consecutive quarter of positive net inflows (+€5bn),
together with a fee rate increase >31bps in 3Q18 (+1.4bps vs. 3Q17)

Performance fees up ~+30% YoY in 9M18, and slightly higher in 3Q18 than in 3Q17

Significant growth in underlying gross operating income1: +26% YoY at constant FX in 9M18

Acquisition of Massena Partners in order to reinforce Natixis Wealth Management's positioning across UHNWI[2]

CIB - Underlying RoE1 at 14.4% in 9M18 thanks to our diversified and differentiating expertise

Underlying net revenues1 excl. CVA/DVA desk flat in 3Q18 and in 9M18 at constant exchange rate. Pro forma for the disposal of cash equity activities, increase over these two periods

Global markets: Equity net revenues (excl. cash) up +3% YoY in 3Q18 together with stable FICT net revenues

Global finance: Underlying net revenues1 up +13% YoY at constant FX in 9M18 thanks to our sectorial approach

Insurance - Solid growth momentum

Underlying net revenues1 up +8% YoY in 9M18 (+9% in 3Q18)

Life insurance[3]: €7.5bn premiums in 9M18 (+4% YoY) of which 34% in unit-linked products

SFS - Strong growth dynamic, especially in Payments

Underlying net revenues1 from SFS up +6% YoY in 9M18 (+7% in 3Q18 of which +16% in Payments)

Payments: Increase in business volumes from PayPlug and Dalenys, up +33% YoY in 9M18

sustainable value creation and financial strength

9M18 underlying net income1 up +8% YoY at €1,345m and up +7% YoY in 3Q18 at €438m

Underlying RoTE1 improvement to 14.1% in 9M18 (+190bps vs. 9M17)

Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio[4]at 10.9% as at September 30, 2018, including the financing of MV Credit acquisition for 12bps

9M18: A Promising start to New Dimension

François Riahi, Natixis Chief Executive Officer, said: "Natixis delivered strong results in the first nine months of 2018 with solid growth and profitability improving across all business lines, illustrating the relevance of our strategic choices. Such results are perfectly in line with our New Dimension strategic ambitions. All our teams are and will remain committed to deliver this plan."

3Q18rEsults

The Board of Directors approved Natixis' accounts for the third quarter of 2018 on November 8, 2018.



€m 3Q18
reported		3Q17
reported		 3Q18
o/w underlying		3Q18
o/w
exceptionals		 3Q18
vs. 3Q17
reported		3Q18
vs. 3Q17
reported
constant FX		 3Q18
vs. 3Q17 underlying		3Q18
vs. 3Q17
underlying
constant FX
Net revenues 2,3762,205 2,30274 8%7% 3%3%
o/w businesses 2,1972,059 2,12868 7%6% 3%3%
Expenses (1,615) (1,530) (1,586) (28) 5%5% 5%4%
Gross operating income761674 71645 13%12% 0%0%
Provision for credit losses (102) (55) (30) (71)
Net operating income659619 685(26) 7% 4%
Associates and other items 5 4 5
Pre-tax profit665623 691(26) 7% 4%
Income tax (184) (181) (193) 9
Minority interests (59) (59) (60) 0
Net income - group share 422383 438(17) 10% 7%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are up +3% YoY driven by a continued strong momentum in AWM (+7% YoY), Insurance (+9% YoY), Payments (+16% YoY) and Coface (+8% YoY). CIB revenues are up YoY at constant scope (excl. CVA/DVA).

Underlying expenses are up, partly due to FTE increase and continued investments in digital and transformation projects foreseen in the New Dimension plan trajectory. Reported expenses include a ~€10m one-off charge from Ostrum operational efficiency plan while ~€20m of annualized costs from the cash equity are still being borne (until 1H19) with no revenue contribution. The underlying cost/income ratio[5] is up 1.3pp vs. 3Q17 at 71.3%.

The underlying pre-tax profit rose +4% YoY in 3Q18, including a significant reduction in loan loss provisioning, almost halved YoY. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 18bps in 3Q18.

The tax rate reached ~28% in 3Q18, down vs. 3Q17. Minority interests are flat YoY.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items, came out at €388m in 3Q18, up +5% YoY. Accounting for exceptional items (-€17m net of tax in 3Q18) and IFRIC 21 impact (+€50m in 3Q18), the reported net income (group share) increased +10% YoY in 3Q18 at €422m.

Natixis delivered an 11.6% underlying RoTE1 excluding IFRIC 21 impact and the businesses' underlying RoE1 reached 12.6%, up +130bps and +20bps respectively vs. 3Q17. Natixis' earnings per share1 are up +11% YoY in 3Q18.

Natixis reiterates its strategic and financial ambitions communicated to the market on September 12, 2018. In order to accelerate growth and value creation towards and beyond its New Dimension ambitions, Natixis could deploy up to €2.5bn towards investments over 2018-2020 (~€0.4bn already invested). Such investments would primarily be in Asset & Wealth Management (e.g. affiliates to complement the existing offering, expansion in Asia and in alternatives, life insurance assets) and secondarily in Payments, to take part in the consolidation of the industry (e.g. acquisitions, asset combination), and in CIB (e.g. M&A boutiques). On the Insurance side, as stated in the November 2017 New Dimension strategic plan, Natixis would contemplate the takeover of the Non-life new business for Banques Populaires' private customers. Besides, subject to the completion of the project to sell Natixis' retail banking activities to BPCE SA, the payment of a special dividend up to €1.5bn remains Natixis' base case since no material strategic opportunity has been identified to date. Natixis also reiterates what it said in a press release dated October 11, 2018 and confirms that it has no plan for a takeover bid on Ingénico.

9M18rEsults





€m		 9M18
reported		9M17
reported		 9M18
o/w
underlying		9M18
o/w
exceptionals		 9M18
vs. 9M17
reported		9M18
vs. 9M17
reported
constant FX		 9M18
vs. 9M17 underlying		9M18
vs. 9M17
underlying
constant FX
Net revenues 7,3656,961 7,265100 6%8% 3%6%
o/w businesses 6,8266,555 6,75768 4%7% 3%6%
Expenses (5,050) (4,895) (4,989) (61) 3%5% 3%5%
o/w expenses excluding SRF (4,886)(4,773) (4,825)(61) 2%5% 2%4%
Gross operating income2,3152,066 2,27639 12%16% 3%6%
Provision for credit losses (185) (193) (114) (71)
Net operating income2,1301,873 2,162(32) 14% 7%
Associates and other items 25 45 25
Pre-tax profit2,1551,917 2,187(32) 12% 6%
Income tax (654) (650) (665) 11
Minority interests (177) (116) (177) 0
Net income - group share 1,3241,151 1,345(21) 15% 8%

Natixis' underlying net revenues are up +6% YoY (at constant exchange rate) across businesses, driven by a strong momentum in AWM (+14% YoY), Insurance (+8% YoY), Payments (+15% YoY) and Coface. CIB revenues are up YoY at constant exchange rate (excl. cash equity and CVA/DVA) on a high 9M17.

Underlying expenses are well under control, translating into a 2pp positive jaws effect at constant exchange rate excluding SRF contribution and despite 9M18 being a period of investments. The underlying cost/income ratio[6]is down 0.2pp vs. 9M17 at 67.9%. The underlying gross operating income is up +6% YoY at constant exchange rate vs. 9M17.

The underlying pre-tax profit is up +6% YoY including a significant improvement in loan loss provisioning, down ~€80m vs. 9M17, reflecting our model. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses' underlying cost of risk worked out to 19bps in 9M18.

The tax rate reached ~30% in 9M18, in line with full-year 2018 guidance and down from ~34% in 9M17. Minority interests are up YoY due to a higher contribution from Coface and some European AM affiliates.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items, came out at €1.4bn in 9M18, up +8% YoY and equivalent to ~160bps of annual capital generation. Accounting for exceptional items (-€21m net of tax in 9M18) and IFRIC 21 impact (-€50m in 9M18), the reported net income (group share) increased +15% YoY at €1.3bn in 9M18.

Natixis delivered a 14.1% underlying RoTE1 excluding IFRIC 21 impact and the businesses' underlying RoE1 reached 15.4%, up +190bps and +120bps respectively vs. 9M17. The profitability is improving across all business lines.


3q18 & 9M18rEsults
Exceptional items

€m 3Q183Q17 9M189M17
SWL provision reversal (Net revenues)CIB 68 68
Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)Corporate center 5 (26) 32 (86)
Transformation & Business Efficiency investment costs (Expenses)Business lines &
Corporate center		 (27) (15) (61) (35)
Fit to Win investments & restructuring expenses (Expenses)Corporate center (1) 0
Legal provision (Provision for credit losses)CIB (71) (71)
Non-recurring additional Corporate Social Solidarity Contribution resulting from agreement with CNP (Expenses)Insurance (19)
Total impact on income tax 9 13 11 45
Total Impact on minority interests 0 0
Total impact on net income (gs) (17)(28) (21)(94)

transformation & business efficiency
Investment costs by reporting line

€m 3Q183Q179M189M17
AWM (11) (12)
CIB (4) (3) (9) (3)
Insurance 1 (3) 0 (5)
SFS (2) (1) (7) (1)
Corporate center (11) (9) (34) (25)
Impact on expenses(27)(15)(61)(35)


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Asset & Wealth Management

€m 3Q18 3Q173Q18
vs. 3Q17		 9M189M179M18
vs. 9M17		9M18
vs. 9M17
constant FX
Net revenues 8187667%2,4132,2149%14%
o/w Asset management 782 730 7%2,303 2,114 9%14%
o/w Wealth management 36 36 0%110 100 11%11%
Expenses (554) (527) 5% (1,631) (1,567) 4%8%
Gross operating income 26423911%78264721%26%
Provision for credit losses (1) 0 (2) 0
Associates and other items (1) 0 (4) 8
Pre-tax profit 26223910%77765618%


Cost/income ratio[7]		 67.9%69.0%(1.1)pp 67.5%70.7%(3.2)pp
RoE after tax1 14.6%13.4%+1.2pp 14.6%12.4%+2.2pp

Underlying net revenues from Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) are up a significant +14% YoY at constant exchange rate in 9M18, well above the New Dimension target. Asset management underlying revenues increase by +10% YoY at constant exchange rate in North America (€1.2bn) and +22% in Europe (€747m) over 9M18. Wealth management underlying revenues are up +11% YoY in 9M18.

The Asset management fee rate excluding performance fees (€58m in 3Q18 and €177m in 9M18, ~8% of 9M18 AM revenues) stood above 31bps in 3Q18 (+1.4bps YoY and flat QoQ) and rose both in Europe to 16bps (+1.5bps vs. 3Q17 and +0.9bps excl. Life insurance) and North America to 40bps (+0.4bps YoY).

Asset management net inflows reached +€5bn in 3Q18, the 8th consecutive quarter of positive net inflows. Continuation of the 1H18 trend with a positive mix shift and an average fee rate for gross inflows on LT products more than offsetting lower-margin equivalent gross outflows. Diversification, especially towards Alternatives, remains a key asset to navigate market volatility. Success of high-margin strategies at H2O, DNCA (Alpha Bonds) and Loomis (Credit). Net inflows of +€20bn in 9M18, mainly on LT products with notably: Equity strategies: +€9bn, driven by North America (at Harris) ; Fixed Income strategies: +€2bn, driven by Europe (H2O) ; Balanced strategies: +€4bn, driven by Europe (H2O, Ostrum, Seeyond, Dorval).

Asset management AuM reached €861bn as at September 30, 2018 of which €420bn in Europe and €425bn in North America. Over the quarter, AuM progressed through net inflows, a positive market effect of +€6bn, a positive FX impact of +€2bn and a positive scope effect of +€2bn (acquisition of MV Credit in the UK finalized during 3Q18). In 3Q18, average AuM at constant exchange rate increased by +11% YoY in Europe (excl. Life insurance) and by +5% in North America. Wealth management AuM reached €33.8bn[8] with €2.1bn of positive net inflows over 9M18.

The underlying RoE1 of AWM reached 14.6% in 9M18, up +220bps YoY, with a positive jaws effect of 5pp and an underlying gross operating income up +26% YoY at constant exchange rate.

The Ostrum Asset Management operational efficiency plan is expected to generate ~€20m of annual cost saves, to be fully captured at end-2019. 3Q18 reported figures include a ~€10m restructuring charge (no further charge to expect).

Natixis announces the acquisition of Massena Partners, key player across the UHNW space in France. Massena is active across a wide range of asset classes, including alternatives (real estate, private equity, etc.) and features €2.3bn of assets under management. The impact on Natixis' CET1 ratio is estimated at around 5bps and such an acquisition reinforces Natixis Wealth Management's ambitions to refocus on HNW and UHNW clients after the announced disposal of Selection 1818.


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m 3Q18 3Q173Q18
vs. 3Q17		 9M189M179M18
vs. 9M17		9M18
vs. 9M17
constant FX
Net revenues 753775(3)% 2,6572,765(4)%(1)%
Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA 7687680% 2,6572,736(3)%0%
Expenses (519) (503) 3% (1,627) (1,624) 0%2%
Gross operating income 235272(14)% 1,0311,141(10)%(6)%
Provision for credit losses (24) (16) (92) (94)
Associates and other items 3 3 12 8
Pre-tax profit 213258(17)% 9501,054(10)%


Cost/income ratio[9]		 69.8%66.1%+3.7pp 60.9%58.4%+2.5pp
RoE after tax1 9.1%10.3%(1.2)pp 14.4%14.1%+0.3pp


Underlying net revenues from Corporate & Investment Banking (excl. CVA/DVA) are up YoY both in 3Q18 and 9M18 at constant exchange rate excluding the cash equity (€26m contribution in 9M17). Strong performance from Global finance, up +13% YoY at constant exchange rate in 9M18, offsetting Global markets YoY evolution on a high 9M17.

Global markets revenues are up +1% YoY in 3Q18 at constant scope (€9m cash equity contribution in 3Q17), excluding CVA/DVA. FICT revenues are flat YoY in 3Q18 driven by good activity levels across Credit and FX and resilient Rates amidst unfavorable market conditions. Equity revenues are up +3% YoY in 3Q18 at constant scope with cash equity no longer contributing to revenues as of 3Q18 (closure of the US and UK desks in 1Q18 though France still contributing up to July 1st, 2018). 3Q18 saw a strong momentum in equity derivatives, especially in France, balancing challenging market conditions in Asia.

Global finance revenues are up +6% YoY in 3Q18 and +13% at constant exchange rate in 9M18, driven by our sectorial approach. Strong performance across Energy & Natural Resources (+13% YoY in 3Q18) and Real Assets (+11% YoY in 3Q18). Continued dynamic new loan production (+33% YoY in 3Q18) driven by ENR (~x2 YoY) and RA (+21% YoY).

Investment banking and M&A revenues are down -7% YoY in 3Q18 given a soft French/European primary market for ECM. 3Q18 saw a good performance from DCM and low activity levels in M&A though there is a dynamic pipeline for 4Q18.

The proportion of revenues generated from service fees is slightly up in 3Q18 vs. 3Q17[10].

Underlying expenses are well under control and up <2% YoY in 9M18 at constant exchange rate (flat at current exchange rate). Cash equity activities are no longer contributing to the top-line in 3Q18 though ~€20m of annualized costs are still being borne and set to disappear as of 3Q19.

The underlying gross operating income, excluding CVA/DVA, is down mid-single digit in 3Q18 and in 9M18 at constant exchange rate. The underlying cost of risk is improving through our focus on O2D and our solid risk management.

The underlying RoE1 of CIB improved +30bps YoY in 9M18 to 14.4%. RWA are down -1% QoQ and flat YoY. The Net revenues/RWA ratio at 9M18 is in line with the New Dimension 2020 target despite 3Q seasonality.

Natixis reinforces its positioning on ESG through its Green & Sustainable Hub, launched in 2017 which generated €17m[11] revenues in 9M18. In 2018, Natixis has also been named "The most innovative investment bank for climate changes and sustainability" by The Banker and received the Euromoney"#1 Best Credit Research Green Bonds/ESG" prize.


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Insurance

€m 3Q18 3Q173Q18
vs. 3Q17		 9M189M179M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues 1921769% 5895448%
Expenses (104) (96) 8% (329) (306) 8%
Gross operating income 888010% 2592399%
Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0
Associates and other items 3 2 6 9
Pre-tax profit 918211% 2652487%
Cost/Income ratio[12] 56.7%56.7%0.0pp 55.2%55.5%(0.3)pp
RoE after tax1 28.5%22.0%+6.5pp 28.9%23.4%+5.5pp

Underlying net revenues from Insurance are up +9% YoY in 3Q18 and +8% YoY in 9M18 driven by both Life and P&C.

Underlying expenses are up +8% YoY both in 3Q18 and 9M18, the latest including a ~€5m increase in the Corporate Social Solidarity Contribution (C3S) which calculation is based on previous year's activity levels (2017 benefiting in full, from the take-over of the new life insurance business for the Caisses d'Epargne network vs. 2016). Adjusting for this impact, underlying expenses grew by +7% YoY in 9M18, translating into a positive jaws effect.

The underlying gross operating income is up +10% YoY in 3Q18 and +9% in 9M18.

The underlying RoE1 of Insurance improved +650bps YoY to 28.5% in 3Q18 and +550bps in 9M18 to 28.9%, in part driven by the buy-back of BPCE Assurances minorities.

The Global turnover[13] reached €2.7bn in 3Q18, up +7% YoY (9M18 up +4% at €9.3m). Life insurance net inflows2 reached €1.2bn in 3Q18 (+5% YoY) and €4.7bn in 9M18, of which 44% in unit-linked products (34% of gross inflows in 9M18). Life insurance AuM reached €59.9bn as at September 30, 2018, of which 25% in unit-linked products. The P&C combined ratio worked out to 91.6% in 3Q18 and 91.9% in 9M18, improving respectively by -0.7pp YoY and -0.4pp YoY.


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Specialized Financial Services

€m 3Q18 3Q173Q18
vs. 3Q17		 9M189M179M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues 3663417% 1,0991,0326%
Specialized financing 2252155% 6786524%
Payments 968316% 28424715%
Financial services 45434% 1361333%
Expenses (246) (228) 8% (737) (688) 7%
Gross operating income 1201136% 3623445%
Provision for credit losses (11) (13) (17) (49)
Associates and other items 0 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit 1091009% 34529517%
Cost/income ratio[14] 67.9%67.5%+0.4pp 66.9%66.5%+0.4pp
RoE after tax1 13.7%13.8%(0.1)pp 14.4%14.0%+0.4pp

Underlying net revenues from Specialized Financial Services are up +7% YoY in 3Q18 and +6% YoY in 9M18. Specialized financing revenues increased by +5% YoY in 3Q18, driven by Leasing, Factoring and Film industry financing. Payments revenues are up +15% YoY in 9M18 (~60% driven by the acquisitions made since 2017, ~40% by Natixis' historical payment activities) and +16% in 3Q18. Financial services revenues are up +4% YoY in 3Q18 driven by Employee savings plans (+9% YoY).

Within Payments, business volumes generated by Natixis' recent acquisitions (Dalenys and PayPlug) in Merchant Solutions increased by +25% YoY in 3Q18 and +33% in 9M18. In the meantime, Prepaid & Managed Solutions revenues are up +49% YoY in 3Q18 (+21% at constant scope, i.e. excluding Comitéo) and +36% in 9M18. The Chèque de table market share reached 18.1% as at end-September 2018 (+0.2pp YoY). The number of card transactions processed in the Services & Processing activity is up +11% YoY in 3Q18. Overall, 25% of 3Q18 Payments revenues have been realized outside Groupe BPCE networks.

Underlying expenses from SFS are up +7% YoY in 9M18 and +2% at constant scope. The underlying cost/income ratio1 excluding Payments acquisitions stands at 66.2% in 3Q18 and 65.2% in 9M18.

The underlying cost of risk remains well under control, down YoY both in 3Q18 and 9M18.

The underlying RoE1 of SFS improved +40bps YoY to 14.4% in 9M18.


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see detail p4)

Corporate Center

€m 3Q18 3Q173Q18
vs. 3Q17		 9M189M179M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues 1731721% 5074923%
Coface 1801678% 51345712%
Others (7)5 (6)35
Expenses (164) (161) 2% (665) (657) 1%
Coface (121)(119)2% (361)(370)(2)%
SRF 00 (164)(122)
Others (42)(41)3% (141)(165)(15)%
Gross operating income 911 (158)(165)
Provision for credit losses 5 (26) (3) (51)
Associates and other items 2 0 11 20
Pre-tax profit 16(14) (150)(196)(24)%

Underlying net revenues from the Corporate Center are up +3% YoY in 9M18 and +1% in 3Q18 driven by Coface (+12% YoY in 9M18 and +8% in 3Q18).

Underlying expenses, excluding Coface and the SRF contribution are down -15% YoY in 9M18, in line with the New Dimension guidance.

The underlying pre-tax profit is €16m in 3Q18. The P&L drag at the pre-tax profit level has been reduced by -24% YoY in 9M18.

COFACE

The turnover reached €1.0bn in 9M18, up +4% YoY[15], driven by record client activity and retention.

The cost ratio at 34.0% in 9M18 is down -1.4pp YoY. Investments are being fully financed by cost savings.

The loss ratio at 45.0% in 9M18 is down -9.4pp YoY. The loss ratio is under control in a normalizing risk environment through strong underwriting.

The net combined ratio[16] at 79.0% in 9M18 is down -10.8pp YoY and is below the "through the cycle target" (~83%).


Financial structure

Basel 3 fully-loaded[17]
Natixis' Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratioworked out to 10.9% as at September 30, 2018.

  • Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 capital amounted to €12.0bn
  • Basel 3 fully-loaded RWA amounted to €109.6bn

Based on a Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 10.8% as at June 30, 2018, the respective impacts of 3Q18 were as follows:

  • Effect of allocating net income (group share) to retained earnings in 3Q18: +38bps
  • Accrued dividend for 3Q18: -22bps
  • RWA and other effects: +6bps
  • Impacts of the MV Credit acquisition: -12bps

Pro-forma for acquisitions in AWM[18] (WCM, Massena Partners) and disposals in AWM (Selection 1818, Axeltis) already announced, as well as the irrevocable payment commitments deduction from capital (IPC), Natixis' Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio stands at 10.7% as at September 30, 2018.

Basel 3 phased-in, regulatory ratios1
As at September 30, 2018, Natixis' Basel 3 regulatory (phased-in) capital ratios stood at 10.4% for the CET1, 12.4% for the Tier 1 and 14.3% for the total solvency ratio.

  • Core Tier 1 capital stood at €11.5bn and Tier 1 capital at €13.6bn.
  • Natixis' RWA totaled €109.6bn, breakdown as follows:
    • Credit risk: €77.2bn
    • Counterparty risk: €6.6bn
    • CVA risk: €1.9bn
    • Market risk: €9.1bn
    • Operational risk: €14.8bn

Book value per share
Equity capital (group share) totaled €19.6bn as at September 30, 2018, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids).

Natixis' book value per share stood at €5.56 as at September 30, 2018 based on 3,148,010,757 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,150,288,592). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) was €4.26.

Leverage ratio1

The leverage ratio worked out to 4.1% as at September 30, 2018.

Overall capital adequacy ratio
As at September 30, 2018, the financial conglomerate's excess capital was estimated at around €2.9bn. Before consideration of current financial year's earnings and dividend accrual (based on a 60% payout ratio), the excess capital was estimated at around €2.3bn.


Appendices

Note on methodology:

The results at 30/09/2018 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 08/11/2018.
Figures at 30/09/2018 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date.

In view of the new strategic plan New dimension, the 2017 quarterly series have been restated for the following changes in business lines organization and in standards for implementation in 4Q17 as if these changes had occurred on 1st January 2017.

The new businesses organization mainly considers:

  • The split of Investment Solutions into two new divisions: Insurance and Asset & Wealth Management[19]
  • Within CIB:
    • Global finance and Investment banking[20] are now two separate business lines
    • Creation of Global Securities & Financing (GSF), a joint-venture between FIC and Equity derivatives. The joint-venture includes Securities Financing Group (SFG, previously in FIC) and Equity Finance (previously in Equity). Revenues of GSF are equally split between Equity & FIC
    • Transfer of short term treasury activities run by Treasury & collateral management department from FIC-T in CIB to Financial Management Division in 04/01/2017 in accordance with the French banking law. To ensure comparability, in this presentation CIB refers to CIB including Treasury & collateral management
  • Within SFS, the Payments division is split out of Financial services and reported separately within the SFS business line
  • The removal of the Financial investments division and its inclusion within the Corporate center

The following changes in standards have been included:

  • Increase in capital allocation to our business lines from 10% to 10.5% of the average Basel 3 risk weighted assets
  • Reduction in normative capital remuneration rate to 2% (compared to 3% previously)

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

  • The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).
  • Natixis' RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill.

-Natixis' RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax. Equity capital is average shareholders' equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI).
-RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis' business lines is carried out based on 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%.

Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders' equity group share (minus dividend declared but not paid yet), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

In €m30/09/2018
Goodwill 3,804
Restatement for Coface minority interests (162)
Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others (290)
Restated goodwill3,352

In €m30/09/2018
Intangible assets 773
Restatement for Coface minority interest & others (44)
Restated intangible assets729

Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY2016 closing. All impacts since the beginning of the financial year 2016 are recognized in equity, even those that had impacted the income statement in the interim financial statements for March, June and September 2016

Regulatory (phased-in) CET1 capital and ratio: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation excluding current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% payout ratio) as of 2Q18, as well as July 2018 employee increase.

Fully-loaded CET1 capital and ratio: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% payout ratio) as well as July 2018 employee increase.

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend based on a 60% payout ratio) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses' income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 2. Figures and comments that are referred to as 'underlying' exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses' income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 9M18 take into account tree quarters of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule. The impact for the quarter is calculated by difference with the former quarter.

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact

Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets


Natixis - Consolidated P&L

€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q18 3Q18
vs. 3Q17		9M179M189M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues2,3472,4102,2052,5062,4122,5772,376 8%6,9617,365 6%
Expenses (1,771) (1,594) (1,530) (1,737) (1,795) (1,640) (1,615) 5% (4,895) (5,050) 3%
Gross operating income 576815674769618936761 13%2,0662,315 12%
Provision for credit losses (70) (67) (55) (65) (43) (40) (102) (193) (185)
Associates 7 6 5 8 7 3 6 18 16
Gain or loss on other assets 9 18 (1) 22 6 4 (1) 27 9
Change in value of goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit523772623733587903665 7%1,9172,155 12%
Tax (214) (255) (181) (139) (204) (266) (184) (650) (654)
Minority interests (28) (29) (59) (76) (60) (57) (59) (116) (177)
Net income (group share) 280487383518323580422 10%1,1511,324 15%

Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet

Assets (in €bn) 30/09/201801/01/2018
Cash and balances with central banks 22.9 36.9
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss[21] 213.3 225.7
Financial assets at fair value through Equity 10.4 10.0
Loans and receivables1 127.2 125.1
Debt instruments at amortized cost 1.3 1.0
Insurance assets 103.3 96.9
Accruals and other assets 17.6 18.5
Investments in associates 0.7 0.7
Tangible and intangible assets 1.7 1.6
Goodwill 3.8 3.6
Total502.2520.0

Liabilities and equity (in €bn) 30/09/201801/01/2018
Due to central banks 0.0 0.0
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1 208.3 221.3
Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions1 115.7 135.3
Debt securities 41.7 32.6
Accruals and other liabilities 18.7 17.8
Insurance liabilities 91.5 86.5
Contingency reserves 1.8 1.9
Subordinated debt 3.7 3.7
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 19.6 19.7
Minority interests 1.2 1.2
Total502.2520.0


Natixis - 3Q18 P&L by business line

€mAWMCIBInsuranceSFSCorporate 3Q18
Centerreported
Net revenues8188221923661792,376
Expenses (564) (523) (103) (248) (176) (1,615)
Gross operating income 253299891173761
Provision for credit losses (1) (96) 0 (11) 5 (102)
Net operating income 253203891078659
Associates and other items (1) 3 3 0 2 5
Pre-tax profit2512069210610665
Tax (184)
Minority interests (59)
Net income (gs) 422

Asset & Wealth Management

€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q18 3Q18
vs. 3Q17		9M179M189M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues704743766899777819818 7% 2,2142,413 9%
Asset Management[22]671713730857739782782 7% 2,1142,303 9%
Wealth management33303642373736 0% 100110 11%
Expenses (519) (521) (528) (610) (529) (549) (564) 7% (1,567) (1,643) 5%
Gross operating income 186222239289248269253 6% 647771 19%
Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 (1) (1) 0 (2)
Net operating income 186223239289248268253 6% 647769 19%
Associates 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Other items 9 0 (1) 2 0 (3) (2) 8 (5)
Pre-tax profit195222238291248266251 5% 656765 17%
Cost/Income ratio 73.6% 70.1% 68.8% 67.9% 68.1% 67.1% 69.0% 70.8% 68.1%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 73.2% 70.2% 69.0% 68.0% 67.5% 67.3% 69.2% 70.7% 68.0%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 10.6 10.2 10.2 11.7 11.5 11.6 12.3 20% 10.2 12.3 20%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 3,874 3,828 3,715 3,676 4,077 3,997 4,087 10% 3,806 4,054 7%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)[23] 11.3% 12.5% 13.5% 14.0% 13.7% 15.2% 13.9% 12.4% 14.3%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect2 11.5% 12.4% 13.4% 13.9% 14.0% 15.1% 13.8% 12.4% 14.3%


Corporate & Investment Banking

€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q18 3Q18
vs. 3Q17		9M179M189M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues9711,019775817938965822 6%2,7652,725(1)%
Global markets603547363408528457335 (8)% 1,5131,319 (13)%
FIC-T 388 389 253 288 378 299 252 0% 1,029 930 (10)%
Equity 179 172 103 144 148 145 97 454 390
o/w Equity excl. cash

1701659513714314097 3% 429381 (11)%
o/w Cash equity

10797540 269
CVA/DVA desk 35 (13) 7 (24) 1 13 (15) 29 0
Global finance312343315358334382335 6% 9701,051 8%
Investment banking[24]811228575838579 (7)% 288247 (14)%
Other (25)712(24)(7)4174 (6)108
Expenses (566) (555) (506) (567) (563) (549) (523) 3% (1,627) (1,635) 0%
Gross operating income 404464269249375417299 11%1,1381,090(4)%
Provision for credit losses (29) (48) (16) (21) (29) (39) (96) (94) (163)
Net operating income 375416253228346378203 (20)%1,044927(11)%
Associates 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 8 9
Other items 0 0 0 18 3 0 0 0 3
Pre-tax profit378418255249352380206 (19)%1,052939(11)%
Cost/Income ratio 58.3% 54.4% 65.3% 69.5% 60.1% 56.8% 63.6% 58.8% 60.0%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 55.5% 55.4% 66.5% 70.6% 57.7% 57.6% 64.5% 58.5% 59.7%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 64.4 61.3 60.4 59.0 58.9 60.8 60.4 0% 60.4 60.4 0%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 7,136 6,963 6,623 6,519 6,365 6,346 6,601 0% 6,907 6,437 (7)%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)[25] 14.7% 16.5% 10.5% 11.8% 16.1% 17.3% 9.1% 14.0% 14.1%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect2 15.7% 16.1% 10.2% 11.4% 17.2% 17.0% 8.8% 14.1% 14.2%


Insurance

€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q18 3Q18
vs. 3Q17		9M179M189M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues189179176190204193192 9%544589 8%
Expenses (129) (102) (99) (109) (118) (108) (103) 4% (330) (330) 0%
Gross operating income 60777780868589 15%215259 21%
Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Net operating income 60777780868589 15%215259 21%
Associates 4 3 2 4 3 0 3 9 6
Other items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit65807985898592 16%224265 19%
Cost/Income ratio 68.1% 56.9% 56.2% 57.5% 58.0% 56.1% 53.8% 60.6% 56.0%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 54.9% 61.5% 60.9% 61.9% 51.1% 58.5% 56.2% 59.0% 55.2%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 7.4 7.2 7.4 7.2 7.3 7.0 7.1 (4)% 7.4 7.1 (4)%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 857 871 849 875 853 868 828 (2)% 859 850 (1)%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)[26] 17.7% 21.6% 22.3% 26.7% 28.6% 26.4% 30.3% 20.5% 28.4%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect1 25.6% 19.0% 19.6% 24.2% 33.0% 24.9% 28.8% 21.4% 28.9%


Specialized Financial Services

€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q18 3Q18
vs. 3Q17		9M179M189M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues344347341350362371366 7% 1,0321,099 6%
Specialized Financing 219218215210223230225 5% 652678 4%
Factoring39393842404039 2% 116119 2%
Sureties & Financial Guarantees 55465247545051 (3)% 153155 1%
Leasing54615249576163 20% 167181 8%
Consumer Financing 66656767676767 0% 198201 1%
Film Industry Financing 56566116 8% 1722 30%
Payments81838389939596 16% 247284 15%
Financial Services44464351464645 4% 133136 3%
Employee savings plans21222126232323 9% 6568 6%
Securities Services23232225232322 (1)% 6868 0%
Expenses (233) (228) (229) (249) (245) (250) (248) 9% (690) (744) 8%
Gross operating income 112118112101117121117 4% 342355 4%
Provision for credit losses (21) (14) (13) (24) (9) 3 (11) (21)% (49) (17) (65)%
Net operating income 901049977108123107 8% 294338 15%
Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other items 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Pre-tax profit 901049977108124106 7% 294338 15%
Cost/Income ratio 67.6% 65.8% 67.1% 71.2% 67.7% 67.4% 67.9% 66.8% 67.7%
Cost/Income ratio excluding IFRIC 21 effect 65.6% 66.5% 67.7% 71.8% 65.9% 68.0% 68.5% 66.6% 67.5%
RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn) 15.2 16.0 15.7 16.7 17.5 15.8 15.7 0% 15.7 15.7 0%
Normative capital allocation (Basel 3) 1,961 1,889 1,907 1,958 2,145 2,232 2,084 9% 1,919 2,154 12%
RoE after tax (Basel 3)[27] 12.6% 15.1% 14.0% 10.7% 13.5% 14.9% 13.7% 13.8% 14.1%
RoE after tax (Basel 3) excluding IFRIC 21 effect1 13.6% 14.7% 13.6% 10.3% 14.4% 14.6% 13.4% 14.0% 14.2%


Corporate Center

€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q18 3Q18
vs. 3Q17		9M179M189M18
vs. 9M17
Net revenues138122146251131229179 22%406539 33%
Coface137152167167177156180 8%457513 12%
Others1(30)(21)84(45)73(1) (51)26
Expenses (324) (189) (169) (201) (339) (184) (176) 4% (682) (699) 2%
Coface(122)(128)(119)(114)(122)(116)(122) 3%(370)(360)(3)%
SRF(128)601(162)(1)0 (122)(164) 34%
Others(74)(66)(50)(88)(54)(67)(53) 7%(190)(175)(8)%
Gross operating income (186)(67)(23)50(208)453 (276)(160)(42)%
Provision for credit losses (20) (5) (26) (20) (5) (3) 5 (51) (3)
Net operating income (206)(72)(49)30(213)428 (327)(163)(50)%
Associates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Other items 1 18 0 2 3 6 2 19 11
Pre-tax profit (205)(54)(49)32(209)4810 (307)(152)(51)%


3Q18 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m 3Q18
Underlying		 Exchange rate fluctuations on
DSN in currencies		Transformation
& Business
Efficiency
investment
costs		Fit to Win
investments & restructuring
expenses		SWL
provision
reversal 		Legal
provision 		3Q18
Reported
Net revenues2,302 5 68 2,376
Expenses (1,586) (27) (1) (1,615)
Gross operating income 716 5(27)(1)68 761
Provision for credit losses (30) (71) (102)
Associates 6 6
Gain or loss on other assets (1) (1)
Pre-tax profit691 5(27)(1)68(71) 665
Tax (193) (2) 10 0 (19) 20 (184)
Minority interests (60) 0 (59)
Net income (group share)438 3(18)050(52) 422

9M18 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m 9M18
Underlying		 Exchange rate fluctuations on
DSN in currencies		Transformation
& Business
Efficiency
investment
costs		Fit to Win
investments & restructuring
expenses		SWL
provision
reversal 		Legal
provision 		9M18
Reported
Net revenues7,265 32 68 7,365
Expenses (4,989) (61) 0 (5,050)
Gross operating income 2,276 32(61)068 2,315
Provision for credit losses (114) (71) (185)
Associates 16 16
Gain or loss on other assets 9 9
Pre-tax profit2,187 32(61)068(71) 2,155
Tax (665) (11) 21 0 (19) 20 (654)
Minority interests (177) 0 (177)
Net income (group share)1,345 21(40)050(52) 1,324

Regulatory capital in 3Q18 & financial structure - Basel 3 phased-in[28], €bn
As of 2Q18, regulatory reporting excluding current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% payout) - See note on methodology

Shareholder's equity group share19.6
Current financial year's earnings (1.3)
Goodwill & intangibles (3.9)
Other deductions (0.8)
Hybrids restatement in Tier 1[29] (2.1)
CET1 Capital11.5
Additional T1 2.1
Tier 1 Capital13.6
Tier 2 Capital 2.1
Total prudential capital15.7

1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q181Q18
Pro forma		2Q183Q18
CET1 ratio 10.9% 11.2% 11.4% 10.8% 10.8% 10.7% 10.6% 10.4%
Tier 1 ratio 12.8% 13.1% 13.1% 12.9% 12.7% 12.5% 12.5% 12.4%
Solvency ratio 15.1% 15.4% 15.3% 14.9% 14.8% 14.6% 14.5% 14.3%
Tier 1 capital 14.6 14.7 14.6 14.3 13.9 13.7 13.7 13.6
RWA EoP 114.1 112.6 111.7 110.7 109.5 109.5 110.1 109.6

IFRIC 21 effects by business line



€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q189M179M18
AWM (3) 1 1 1 (4) 1 1 (1) (1)
CIB (28) 9 9 9 (22) 7 7 (9) (7)
Insurance (25)[30] 8[31] 84 84 (14) 5 5 (8) (5)
SFS (6) 2 2 2 (6) 2 2 (2) (2)
Corporate center (94) 34 30 30 (119) 40 40 (30) (40)
Total Natixis(156)555050(166)5555(50)(55)
€m1Q172Q173Q174Q171Q182Q183Q189M179M18
SFS (Leasing) (1) 0 0 0 (1) 0 0 0 0
Total Natixis(1)000(1)00 00


Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 30/09/2018

€bnRWA
EoP		% of
total		Goodwill & intangibles
9M18		Capital allocation
9M18		RoE
after tax
9M18
AWM 12.3 13% 2.8 4.1 14.3%
CIB 60.4 63% 0.2 6.4 14.1%
Insurance 7.1 7% 0.1 0.8 28.4%
SFS 15.7 16% 0.4 2.2 14.1%
Total (excl. Corporate center)95.4100%3.513.5

RWA breakdown (€bn)30/09/2018
Credit risk77.2
Internal approach57.3
Standard approach19.9
Counterparty risk6.6
Internal approach5.5
Standard approach1.1
Market risk9.1
Internal approach3.8
Standard approach5.3
CVA1.9
Operational risk - Standard approach14.8
Total RWA109.6

Fully-loaded leverage ratio[32]
According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

€bn30/09/2018
Tier 1 capital114.1
Total prudential balance sheet 400.5
Adjustment on derivatives (36.5)
Adjustment on repos[33] (30.1)
Other exposures to affiliates (28.4)
Off balance sheet commitments 38.2
Regulatory adjustments (4.9)
Total leverage exposures338.9
Leverage ratio4.1%

Net book value as at September 30, 2018

€bn30/09/2018
Shareholders' equity (group share)19.6
Deduction of hybrid capital instruments (2.0)
Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments (0.1)
Distribution
Net book value17.5
Restated intangible assets[34] 0.7
Restated goodwill1 3.4
Net tangible book value[35]13.4
Net book value per share5.56
Net tangible book value per share4.26

9M18 Earnings per share

€m30/09/2018
Net income (gs) 1,324
DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax (72)
Net income attributable to shareholders1,252
Earnings per share (€)0.40

Number of shares as at September 30, 2018

€m30/09/2018
Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares 3,140,939,192
Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP 3,148,010,757
Number of treasury shares, EoP 2,277,835


Net income attributable to shareholders
€m3Q189M18
Net income (gs) 422 1,324
DSN interest expenses on preferred shares after tax (23) (72)
RoE & RoTE numerator3991,252

Natixis RoTE[36]
€m30/09/2018
Shareholders' equity (group share) 19,616
DSN deduction (2,122)
Dividend provision (751)
Intangible assets (729)
Goodwill (3,352)
RoTE Equity end of period 12,661
Average RoTE equity (3Q18) 12,636
3Q18 RoTE annualized12.6%
Average RoTE equity (9M18) 12,519
9M18 RoTE annualized13.3%

Natixis RoE1
€m30/09/2018
Shareholders' equity (group share) 19,616
DSN deduction (2,122)
Dividend provision (751)
Exclusion of unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI) (346)
RoE Equity end of period 16,396
Average RoE equity (3Q18) 16,294
3Q18 RoE annualized9.8%
Average RoE equity (9M18) 16,026
9M18 RoE annualized10.4%


Doubtful loans[37]

€bn 31/12/2017
Pro forma
IFRS9		30/09/2018
Under
IFRS9
Provisionable commitments[38] 2.7 2.3
Provisionable commitments / Gross debt 2.2% 1.8%
Stock of provisions[39] 2.0 1.8
Stock of provisions / Provisionable commitments 73% 80%


Disclaimer

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No Insurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Included data in this press release have not been audited.

NATIXIS financial disclosures for the third quarter 2018 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.com (http://www.natixis.comi) in the "Investors & shareholders" section.

The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for Friday November 9th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (http://www.natixis.com) (on the "Investors & shareholders" page).

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investorelations@natixis.com Press Relations: relationspresse@natixis.com
Damien Souchet T + 33 1 58 55 41 10 Benoit Gausseron T + 33 1 58 19 28 09
Souad Ed Diaz
Noemie Louvel		 T + 33 1 58 32 68 11
T + 33 1 78 40 37 87		 Olivier Delahousse
Sonia Dilouya		 T + 33 1 58 55 04 47
T + 33 1 58 32 01 03

www.natixis.com (http://www.natixis.com)


[1]Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact for cost/income ratio, RoE, and RoTE

[2]Ultra High Net Worth Individuals

3Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP

4See note on methodology

[5]See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact for the calculation of the cost/income ratio and the RoE

[6]See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact for the calculation of the cost/income ratio and the RoE

[7]See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact for the calculation of the cost/income ratio and the RoE

[8]Including Vega IM, 60% owned by Natixis Wealth Management

[9]See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact for the calculation of the cost/income ratio and the RoE

[10]ENR, Real Assets, ASF

[11]Business data

[12]See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact for the calculation of the cost/income ratio and the RoE

[13]Excluding the reinsurance agreement with CNP

[14]See note on methodology and excluding IFRIC 21 impact for the calculation of the cost/income ratio and the RoE

[15] At constant scope and exchange rate

[16] Reported ratios, net of reinsurance

[17]See note on methodology

[18] Subject to regulatory approvals

[19]Asset management includes Private equity

[20]including M&A business

[21]Including deposit and margin call

[22]Asset management including Private equity

[23]Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

[24]Including M&A

[25]Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

[26]Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

[27]Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA - including goodwill and intangibles

[28]See note on methodology

[29]Including capital gain following reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments

[30]-€10.9m in underlying expenses and -€14.1m in exceptional expenses linked to the additional Corporate Social Solidarity Contribution resulting from agreement with CNP

[31]€3.6m in underlying expenses and €4.7m in exceptional expenses linked to the additional Corporate Social Solidarity Contribution resulting from agreement with CNP

[32]See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible

[33]Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria

[34]See note on methodology

[35]Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets

[36]See note on methodology

[37]On-balance sheet, excluding repos, net of collateral

[38]Net commitments include properties that are underlying leasing contracts and for which Natixis is the owner as well as factored loans for which the chargeable counterparties are not in default

[39]Specific and portfolio-based provisions


3Q18 and 9M18 Results (http://hugin.info/143507/R/2224907/872552.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NATIXIS via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)