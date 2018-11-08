Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive active roll control system market to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The emergence of vehicle autonomy is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive active roll control system market 2018-2022. The global automotive industry is marching toward full autonomy, wherein different stakeholders operating in the value chain are working on the commercial viability of autonomous technologies. The global automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift by utilizing technological innovations and advanced solutions that are enhancing customer experience.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive active roll control system market is the growing injuries and fatalities caused due to vehicle rollover accidents:

Global automotive active roll control system market: Growing injuries and fatalities caused due to vehicle rollover accidents

The growing on-road accidents and collisions caused due to vehicle rollover are acting as primary drivers for the market. Rollover accidents have become common, and the same has led to severe injuries and even fatalities in certain occasions. Tripped rollover accidents are those accidents wherein a vehicle leaves the roadway, sliding sideways, and then rolls over either due to brushing with the curb, guard rails or due to the tire getting stuck in the soil. Un-tripped rollover accidents are those where there are no objects that result in a tipping mechanism.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Tripped rollover accidents contribute over 90% to the total rollover accidents. In countries such as the US, vehicle rollover accidents contributed to 31.5% of all fatalities. Similarly, in Europe, over 30% of the accidents were a result of rollover. Usually, passenger cars and light-duty pickup trucks are most vulnerable to rollover accidents."

Global automotive active roll control system market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive active roll control system market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 48%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, while APAC is expected to witness the highest incremental growth, during the forecast period.

