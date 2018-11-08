

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp tendered his resignation Thursday as votes continue to be counted in his race for Governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams.



In a letter to current Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, Kemp said he is resigning to focus on the transition to his gubernatorial administration.



'Serving as Secretary of State has been an honor,' Kemp wrote. 'I look forward to serving as Georgia's 83rd Governor and building on the success of your tenure as the leader of our state.'



Kemp has declared himself the winner in the gubernatorial election even though media sources still label the race 'too close to call' and Abrams has refused to concede.



A report from Politico noted Kemp's lead has narrowed as more absentee and provisional ballots have been counted.



Kemp currently leads Abrams by 50.3 percent to 48.7 percent, with the votes for the Republican candidate just above the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff election.



Abrams, former President Jimmy Carter, and voting rights groups had called for Kemp to step down before the election amid concerns about voter suppression.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX