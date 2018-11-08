Medtronic plc: Medtronic Delivers Significant Progress on Global Corporate Citizenship Efforts

2018 Integrated Performance Report Shows Improvement on Environmental Stewardship and Diversity Aspirational Goals

DUBLIN - November 8, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, is pleased to announce its fiscal year 2018 (FY18) Integrated Performance Report.

The 2018 Integrated Performance Report addresses issues critical to the company and its stakeholders, including global healthcare access, product quality, ethics in sales and marketing, and responsible supply management. It also highlights Medtronic's commitment to good corporate citizenship, including environmental stewardship, building a culture of inclusion, philanthropic efforts, and working responsibly as an ethical organization.

"Being a good corporate citizen is an important part of the Medtronic Mission," said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "As our company has grown, so has our commitment to creating healthy communities in the areas in which we operate. We're proud of the progress we made in advancing our innovation pipeline through continued R&D investment, as well as in the areas of environmental stewardship and inclusion and diversity. Combined, this work helps us deliver on our Mission to improve the health of millions of patients around the world."

In FY18, Medtronic surpassed four out of five of its 2020 Environmental Performance Goals, reducing energy use by 18 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by 33 percent, non-regulated waste by 39 percent, and water use by 16 percent compared to a FY13 baseline.

Medtronic also surpassed its 2020 aspirational goal of having at least 20 percent of leadership positions (management level and above) in the United States be ethnically diverse. In FY18, 21 percent of these positions were represented by ethnically diverse talent.

In FY18, women held 37 percent of management level and above positions globally - representing a four percent increase since FY16 and significant progress toward our 2020 aspirational goal of 40 percent or more women in leadership.

Other highlights of the 2018 (FY18) Integrated Performance Report include:

$100 million+ donated to philanthropic efforts benefiting local communities

$2.3 billion invested in research and development

$139 million invested in capacity building and training for medical professionals (reaching a record 89,000 professionals) and $33.8 million in patient education

54 percent of new hires globally were women

$78.5 million+ invested in employee training and development programs

The FY18 Medtronic Integrated Performance Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standard Core guidelines. The report and corresponding Standards Supplement are available for download at www.medtronic.com/citizenship (http://www.medtronic.com/citizenship).

Click here for the 2018 Integrated Performance Report summary (http://www.medtronic.com/content/dam/medtronic-com/global/Corporate/Documents/integrated-performance-report-2018-summary.pdf).

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/) ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 86,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

Contacts:

Fernando Vivanco

Public Relations

+1-763-505-3780



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Medtronic plc via Globenewswire

