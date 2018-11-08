'Dando en el Blanco' campaign combining Thinfilm NFC tags and CNECT Cloud Platform recognized for strategy, creativity, results

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (Near Field Communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced that Bodegas Barbadillo's 'Dando en el Blanco' bottle campaign received a 2018 Smarties Spain Award from the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) in recognition of the campaign's outstanding strategy, execution, creativity, and results.

The MMA Smarties program recognizes the best mobile-first marketing campaigns, as judged by an independent jury of brand and agency experts. The 2018 Smarties Spain jury consisted of marketing leaders from Coca-Cola, L'Oréal, Teléfonica, and leading Spanish media firm Vocento.

Barbadillo's campaign used Thinfilm's NFC solutions to promote a contest built around the company's signature Castillo de San Diego white wine. The nationwide campaign added NFC functionality to 126,000 bottles that were distributed to over 200 major retail outlets across Spain. Thinfilm's CNECT Cloud Platform managed and analyzed consumer interaction with every smart bottle, allowing Barbadillo to understand consumer behavior, including when, where, and how consumers engaged with the mobile campaign.

Analysis revealed that Thinfilm's NFC solution delivered more users and more engaged users than traditional digital marketing methods. The NFC-enabled bottles drove ten times the amount of traffic compared to Barbadillo's promotion on social platforms, and when interacting with Barbadillo's mobile content, users from NFC engaged nearly three times as long as users from social platforms. The full case study is available to download from Thinfilm's website: 'Tap and Win' Campaign Boosts Wine Sales and Consumer Engagement.

"As a family-owned Spanish brand with nearly 200 years of history, it is an honor for Barbadillo to be recognized as a leading innovator in mobile marketing," said Álvaro Alés, Director of Marketing and Communication at Bodegas Barbadillo. "Our goal was to appeal to new customers and encourage engagement, and Thinfilm's NFC solutions allowed us to attract more customers who also spent more time with our brand."

"Barbadillo's groundbreaking campaign illustrated how NFC can improve the effectiveness of mobile marketing, and we gratefully acknowledge MMA Spain's recognition of that achievement," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "Now that NFC technology is supported by over two billion smartphones and integrated into all major mobile platforms, innovative marketers can build on these kinds of successful campaigns to improve their omnichannel consumer engagement."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is enabling the Internet of Everything through our NFC (near field communications) solutions. We provide consumer-focused NFC mobile marketing as well as industrial and supply chain solutions, including blockchain applications. Thinfilm provides end-to-end support throughout the entire process. This starts with the manufacturing of NFC tags through our ground-breaking, roll-to-roll printed electronics production process, integration support to get those tags on physical objects, and our CNECT cloud-based software platform which captures data and provides actionable insights into consumer behavior and business logistics.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com

About Barbadillo

Barbadillo Wineries was founded in 1821 in Sanlúcar de Barrameda and celebrates a nearly two-hundred-year tradition as a 100% family owned winery producer for the products Jerez-Xérès-Sherry, Brandy de Jerez, Vinagre de Jerez, Vinos de la Tierra de Cádiz and D.O. Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda, and is a leader whose supply quotas exceed 50%.

Barbadillo has currently evolved into a large international projection group, which, besides developing new products within its geographic zone, has incorporated wineries in other Denominaciones de Origen [Wine Appellations], including Bodegas y Viñedos Vega Real located in Ribera de Duero and Bodegas Pirineos, located in Somontano. For more information, visit www.barbadillo.com

