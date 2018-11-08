FIGEAC AERO: PUBLICATION FIGEAC AÉRO'S SHAREHOLDER NEWSLETTER

FIGEAC AÉRO (mnemo: FGA), a major partner for leading aerospace companies announces the publication of its Shareholder Newsletter.

Contents of this new issue:

A word from Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO

FIGEAC AÉRO: production site awarded the « showcase of future industry » in Figeac!

Review of the Group's investments to drive growth!

Change in stock market price since 2013 compared to 2 other French aerospace players!

FIGEAC AÉRO compared to its peers: a valuation that will increase …

FIGEAC AÉRO achieved record growth and profitability in its industry (For 5 years: average annual growth rate of 23% and EBITDA1 margin around 20% every year). The Company's trends are good, and it is on track to deliver positive free cash flows from March 2019. This excellent management will rapidly be seen in the Company's stock price, which is currently a very good entry point. As a reminder, the analysts who monitor the FIGEAC AÉRO stock have a Buy recommendation between €19 and €21.

The Shareholder Newsletter is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com (Investors section, Documents & Publications).

Next release: November 21st, 2018 (after stock market closing), 2018/19 Q2

ABOUT FIGEAC AERO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, Romania, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €372 million.

1 EBITDA = recurring operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions

