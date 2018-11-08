'Nightmare in Your Startup', a Solidarity Project to Help Entrepreneurs

BARCELONA, Spain, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The founder and former president of Red Points, Josep Coll, offers mentoring to entrepreneurs with difficulties in exchange for donations to the NGO Sense Sostre

The entrepreneur Josep Coll, founder of one of the most successful startups, Red Points, of which he was president, has launched a solidarity project with a double objective: to help entrepreneurs and homeless people.

This is 'Nightmare in your startup', a novel idea that offers free mentoring to all entrepreneurs who have difficulties to move forward with their project. "I want to give birth, provide these brave entrepreneurs with a 'red telephone', so that when they have problems they can count on advice to solve them and continue climbing the mountain," explains Josep Coll.

How does 'Nightmare in your startup' work? According to Coll, the entrepreneur can hold a 45-minute video conference meeting with him, private and confidential, in which he can expose his problem and receive a solution.

"As it happens, I made several attempts of the same idea, of an anti-piracy solution, until it turned out well," he said. If at the end of this mentoring session, the entrepreneur is satisfied, he does not have to pay anything, but just make a donation of the amount he wants to the NGO Sense Sostre, which feeds people who sleep on the street in the city of Barcelona. The project will last until June 2019, the same period in which he is preparing his new project in New York City.

About Josep Coll

Josep Coll Rodriguez is a Catalan entrepreneur and lawyer specialized in intellectual property and is professor at the University of Girona. He founded in 2011 one of the most successful startups, Red Points, with an initial share capital of €3000, after seeing how every day closed cinemas and bookstores, and how it began a new world where parallel industries nourished and lived on the contents of others. His career is supported by several awards and recognitions, including the award "Mejor Idea de Futuro" of Catalunya Ràdio in 2018 and at the corporate level the "Emprendedor XXI", best Startup 2014 by the Generalitat, and best Startup 2016 by ESADE. During his time as president, Red Points closed series A and series B rounds of financing with 22 million euros and grew to 160 professionals.

More information about the NGO Sense Sostre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q3678XFXcw