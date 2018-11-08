Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 1, 2018 to November 7, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 01.11.2018 680,467 50.9567 34,674,353 XPAR 01.11.2018 173,000 50.9962 8,822,343 CHIX 01.11.2018 64,000 51.0528 3,267,379 TRQX 01.11.2018 87,695 50.9733 4,470,104 BATE 02.11.2018 483,018 50.7701 24,522,872 XPAR 02.11.2018 80,000 50.8102 4,064,816 CHIX 02.11.2018 40,000 50.8121 2,032,484 TRQX 02.11.2018 50,000 50.8076 2,540,380 BATE 05.11.2018 428,763 51.1638 21,937,144 XPAR 05.11.2018 105,000 51.1829 5,374,205 CHIX 05.11.2018 39,000 51.0931 1,992,631 TRQX 05.11.2018 39,993 51.1824 2,046,938 BATE 06.11.2018 555,720 51.0716 28,381,510 XPAR 06.11.2018 118,100 51.0617 6,030,387 CHIX 06.11.2018 41,845 51.0869 2,137,731 TRQX 06.11.2018 45,003 51.0752 2,298,537 BATE 07.11.2018 415,763 51.6426 21,471,082 XPAR 07.11.2018 120,944 51.6787 6,250,229 CHIX 07.11.2018 42,679 51.6735 2,205,373 TRQX 07.11.2018 45,105 51.6968 2,331,784 BATE Total 3,656,095 51.1071 186,852,281

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

