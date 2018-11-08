Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive high-performance brake system market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Light-weighting of braking systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive high-performance brake system market 2018-2022. High-performance vehicles give great emphasis on gaining maximum speed in minimal time. This drives vehicle makers to prefer vehicle components that are lightweight. Lightweight materials, such as aluminum and magnesium alloys, are extensively used to replace heavier cast iron and steel components in high-performance cars to reduce the overall drivetrain weight.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive high-performance brake system market is the increased scope of technological development:

Global automotive high-performance brake system market: Increased scope of technological development

Automotive high-performance brake systems are designed and manufactured based on modern technologies that electronically control various important aspects of braking to offer optimal braking performance and complement handling capability of a vehicle. Rising safety concerns associated with high-performance vehicles and changes in government regulations are the main factors expected to drive technological innovations in the global automotive high-performance brake system market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Players in the market are optimizing braking systems with upgraded component design and materials; system-level approach to brake system maintenance and engineering; integration of electronic controls, software, and sensors. High-performance braking systems are integrated with electronic features, such as regenerative braking, brake-by-wire, electronic brake force distribution, antilock braking, traction control, electronic stability control system."

Global automotive high-performance brake system market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive high-performance brake system market research report provides market segmentation by vehicle type (hatchbacks and sedans, and SUVs and pickup) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The hatchbacks and sedans segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 97% of the market. This vehicle type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a small decrease in its market share, while APAC is set to witness the maximum incremental growth over the forecast period.

