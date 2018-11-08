Turkey Invasions and Harvest Also Come to MapleStory 2 on Nov 8

MapleStory 2, the leading MMORPG available on Nexon Launcher and Steam,is bringing holiday fun to its players with a vast new content update, engaging Thanksgiving events, and quality of life improvements.

Starting today, Maplers can now join Chaos Raids in their two favorite dungeons, Shadow Altar and Moonlight Fortress, followed by the Ludibrium Clock Tower Chaos Raid on November 30th. Chaos Raids are challenging, straight-to-boss 10-player dungeons with satisfying difficulty and incredible rewards for players such as weapons and Legendary gear, including Extreme, Rare, and Panic.

Between today and Dec. 6, the Turkey Terror limited-time event is available to all players Lv. 10+. During this event, an enormous wild turkey is leading an invasion of Maple World. Players can accept the "Defeat the Wild Turkey" daily quest from Ruby in Queenstown and complete to earn the exclusive "Dashing Turkey Mount."

There will also be a Maple Harvest event during the same time frame where players can earn "Maple Leaf" coins to purchase items from NPC Bobby's shop. There are also unique titles to earn from various in-event quests.

Quality of life improvements include:

Dismantle function improvement: Place more items into dismantle and preview

Place more items into dismantle and preview Wardrobe feature: Switch out "preset gears" all together at once

Switch out "preset gears" all together at once Quickslot pages: Save more quick slots and toggle between them

Save more quick slots and toggle between them Check Party Feature: Trigger an option to check if everyone is ready within the party

Trigger an option to check if everyone is ready within the party Piano Roll: See the piano roll when composing a Blank Music Score

See the piano roll when composing a Blank Music Score House Size Reduction: Reduce the size of house area

Reduce the size of house area New Weapon Templates: New weapon templates for Priest, Wizard, Heavy Gunner and Berserker jobs

