The global body composition analyzers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing obese population. The prevalence of high number of obese individuals is mainly due to the high affordability and easy availability of junk and processed foods and lack of physical activity. This has led to a significant rise in the number of sedentary and metabolic-related disorders such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and coronary heart diseases. The deaths related to these lifestyle disorders has also increased significantly.

This market research report on the global body composition analyzers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global body composition analyzers market:

Global body composition analyzers market: The rising technological advances

There is a continuous technological development in the market in the form of smarter and simpler devices that are lighter and portable in nature. For instance, the product seca 525 mBCA portable medical composition analyzer is light weighted and compact device, available with Wi-Fi connection. This device is specially designed for bedridden patients in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

"DEXA is one of the widely used techniques for the measurement of bone mineral density. While earlier DEXA scan would take approximately 20-25 minutes, advances in DEXA have decreased the scan time to 5-10 minutes. With advances in technology, the size of DEXA system has also been reduced, therefore rendering increased portability," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global body composition analyzers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global body composition analyzers market by technology (bio impedance analyzer and DEXA), by end-user (healthcare facilities, weight loss, and therapy facilities, and home users), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 40%, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The dominance of EMEA can be attributed to the prevalence of obese population and women with osteoporosis.

