World's Premier Gaming Lifestyle Festival to Present Nearly $2 Million in Esports Tournaments Plus 24-Hour LAN Party, Cosplay Championship, Live Music And More

Premier gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack will come to Atlanta November 16-18 to feature everything gaming under one roof. The 24-hour-a-day event will be jam-packed with nearly $2 million in pro esports tournaments, collegiate matches, world famous LAN party, music concerts, cosplay championship, panels, art gallery, arcade, virtual reality, expo and more; sponsored by Monster, LG H4x. For the first time ever, Hi-Rez Expo will host their World Championships at DreamHack. Read full details here.

DreamHack made its Atlanta debut in 2017 bringing 25,000 visitors from a total of 48 states and 25 countries.

ESPORTS

Major titles will include: $1 million SMITE World Championship (including PC Console); $300,000 Paladins World Championship (including PC Console); $300,000 Halo Championship Series Finals; $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO); $100,000 Brawlhalla World Championships; $33,000 Fighting Game Championships (FGC) with prizes spread across Super Smash Bros. Melee and Wii U, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, Soul Calibur 6 and more; $15,000 Hearthstone Grand Prix; and $10,000 Halo 3.

In addition, DreamHack is hosting high school and college esports matches on the Main stage in partnership with The American Video Game League (AVGL), High School Esports League (HSEL) and Twitch's Twitch Student program. Games will includeFortnite, League of Legends and Clash Royale.

MUSIC

EDM sensations Slushii, Kill the Noise and Riot will perform on Friday, November 16. On Saturday, November 17, the musical lineup will be Hip-Hop artist Mick Jenkins as well as Atlanta-based Producer/Rapper London on da Track.

COSPLAY

The Cosplay Championship will reach a new level with celebrity head judge Yaya Han joining the team who hails from Atlanta. The Hi-Rez Expo at DreamHack Atlanta this year means more cosplay action than ever before, thanks to the additional arrival of the Hi-Rez Cosplay Contest.

FILM

DreamHack is also bringinghorror genre filmsto the lifestyle festival, including the screening of the feature-length horror film, "Slice"as well as the Atlanta-based horror anthology, Fear Haus

