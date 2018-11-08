Technavio's global inventory robots market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

The emergence of advanced fleet management and visualization software will be one of the major trends in the global inventory robots marketduring 2019-2023. The market is expected to witness the emergence of software solutions, which are intuitive and have a user-friendly interface to ensure that users can generate geospatial reports, charts, planograms, and video presentations. It will also assist the end-users to import statistics such as sales data and integrate multiple data sources without any major inconvenience. These software solutions possess the capability to ensure that the shelves are fully stocked.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global inventory robots market is the increase in automation by retailers to combat competition.

Global inventory robots market: Increase in automation by retailers to combat competition

There has been an emergence of inventory robots, which have advanced mapping, facial-recognition, and navigation capabilities to effectively audit the items in store shelves and use analytics to restock items as per the requirement. Inventory robot manufacturers have introduced offerings that can enhance the customer experience by ensuring that the products are always available in the right location.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Retailers such as Walmart Stores, Adler Modemärkte, Lowe's, and Schnuck Markets have already invested in robotics for inventory management. In addition to inventory management, Schnuck Markets has partnered with Instacart for online delivery. The increasing competition among the leading retail stores will result in the introduction of innovative solutions, driving the inventory robots market growth during the forecast period."

Global inventory robots market: Segmentation analysis

This global inventory robots market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (hardware and solutions) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two product segments, the hardware segment held the largest inventory robots market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 52% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 52% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

