Technavio'sglobal end-of-line packaging market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia.

End-of-line packaging has become a complicated process for pharmaceutical manufacturers due to the implementation of the regulation to enhance the traceability of the products in the supply chain. The vendors in the market have been introducing end-of-line packaging systems, which can print the labels with lot numbers, product codes, time stamps, batch numbers, and GTINs on both the secondary and tertiary packages. This information assists the pharmaceutical manufacturers to trace the products in the supply chain.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global end-of-line packaging market is the growing consumption of packaged beverages globally.

Global end-of-line packaging market: Growing consumption of packaged beverages globally

During the forecast period, the global packaged beverage consumption is anticipated to record an average annual growth rate of about 2.8%. There has been an increase in the consumption of packaged milk and dairy beverages around the world. In 2017, the global consumption of packaged milk and dairy beverages was around 170 billion liters.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The increase in global packaged beverage consumption is expected to promote the demand for end-of-line packaging systems. To promote the sales of packaged beverages, labeling, proper retail display packaging, casing, and cartooning are essential. Proper end-of-line packaging is required in addition to primary packagings such as glass, carton, and cans to ensure product safety during transportation and storage."

Global end-of-line packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This global end-of-line packaging market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (labeling equipment, wrapping equipment, and palletizing equipment) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three product segments, the labeling equipment segment held the largest end-of-line packaging market share in 2018, contributing to around 53% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 43% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

