ABI Research Announces Latest Research Findings, Upcoming Webinars, and Analyst Speaking Engagements

OYSTER BAY, New York, Nov. 8, 2018

Latest Research:

ABI Research's Second Annual "3 Big Trends Impacting the Most Compelling Transformative Technologies" Report Highlights "Think Differently" to Overcome "Two Crossroads"

To provide clarity on where businesses need to focus their technological choice, business application relevancy, and investment priority, ABI Research has just released its second annual report: "3 Big Trends Impacting the Most Compelling Transformative Technologies: 19 1-Minute Reads." Download the complimentary report.

Boosting Rural Broadband Connectivity: This technology analysis report is part of ABI Research's 5G & Mobile Network Infrastructure research service and delves into the issues, challenges, the mobile cellular broadband solutions, and potential benefits of improving coverage and mobile broadband capacity for rural communities in developed and emerging markets. Read more.

Utilities and Smart Grids: This market data report is part of ABI Research's M2M, IoT & IoE and Smart Cities & Smart Spaces research services and tracks and forecasts the demand for a range of key elements and their market value within the emerging smart grid market. Read more.

TV as a Service: This market data report is part of ABI Research's Video, VR & OTT research service and captures operator and OTT service purchases of hardware, software, and services in a variety of interrelated categories for on-network and off-network services. Read more.

Deep Learning-Based Machine Vision in Smart Manufacturing: This application analysis report is part of ABI Research's AI & Machine Learning and Smart Manufacturing research services and explores the market potential for deep learning-based machine vision and offers strategic recommendations and conclusions. Read more.

Wireless Connectivity Technology Segmentation & Addressable Markets: This market data report is part of ABI Research's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity research service and provides an analysis of enabled devices including shipments and technology attach rates and an analysis of the IC market, which includes standalone versus combo ICs versus integrated platforms by major end market. Read more.

Upcoming Webinars:

November 13, 2018, 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EST

How should Automotive Vendors Adapt to Smart Manufacturing?

ABI Research has identified the most important Smart Manufacturing technologies, solutions and strategies for the automotive sector. In many respects, this industry leads the way in adopting innovations within the manufacturing sector. This webinar, presented by ABI Research's Pierce Owen, will provide a framework and strategic guidance for Smart Manufacturing vendors to increase adoption rates in the automotive industry.

Click here to register, or visit: https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/how-should-automotive-vendors-adapt-smart-manufacturing/.

November 27, 2018, 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT

The Potential of Network Slicing in 5G

Gone is the one-size-fits-all approach to network infrastructure, as 5G brings a service-based architecture, IT-centric cloud services, and an exciting new ability to personalize network 'slices.' Join Oracle's Communications Office of the CTO Todd Spraggins and ABI Research's Director Dimitris Mavrakis as they discuss the new market opportunities 5G network slicing enables for Communications Service Providers and how best to address them.

Click here to register, or visit https://go.oracle.com/LP=76823?elqcampaignid=176471

Analyst Speaking Events:

November 14, 11:20 a.m. GMT:

ABI Research'sRian Whitton at the Commercial UAV Show

During The Commercial UAV Show, Rian Whitton, ABI Research's, Research Analyst will moderate the panel discussion: "Leading the World to 5G Connectivity with UAVs".

To learn more about the session, click here. To schedule an on-site meeting at the Commercial UAV Show with Rian, click here.

November 28, 9 a.m. EST:

ABI Research's Susan Beardslee at Connected Fleets, Atlanta, GA

During Connected Fleets USA 2018 Conference, Susan Beardslee, ABI Research's Senior Principal Analyst will present: "A Study on the Connected & Intelligent Fleet".

To learn more about the session, click here. To schedule an on-site meeting at Connected Fleets with Susan, click here.

November 28, 9 a.m. PDT:

ABI Research's Dan Shey at IoT Tech Expo, Silicon Valley/Santa Clara, CA

During the IoT Tech Expo North America 2018, ABI Research's Dan Shey, Vice President of Enablement Platforms, will give the Chair's Welcome and opening comments on: "Developing for the IoT".

To learn more about the session, click here. To schedule an on-site meeting at IoT Tech Expo with Dan, click here.

November 29, 9 a.m. PDT:

ABI Research's Ryan Martin and Dominique Bonte at IoT Tech Expo, Silicon Valley/Santa, Clara, CA

ABI Research's Principal Analyst Ryan Martin will join the Bluetooth Fireside Chat "Smart Industry" at 9:40 a.m. This session is followed by ABI Research's Dominique Bonte, Vice President of End Markets, who will join the Bluetooth Fireside Chat "Smart City" at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the sessions, click here. To schedule an on-site meeting at IoT Tech Expo with Ryan or Dominique, click here.

