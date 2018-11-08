Dr. U Devices & Mamba Instruments Announce Technology Deal

Dr. U Devices to License FUE Technology Patent Rights to Mamba Instruments

REDONDO BEACH, California, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. U Devices, maker of Dr.UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant Systems, proudly announced today that it has now formed a worldwide partnership with Mamba Instruments and its founder, Dr. Roberto Trivellini, South America's preeminent hair restoration surgeon. The two companies have entered into a worldwide license agreement relating to Dr. U Devices' US Patent No. 8,876,847 (and foreign equivalents), which cover its revolutionary flared (hybrid) FUE punch technology.

Dr. U Devices' founder, Dr. Sanusi Umar, commented: "I am happy to be working with Dr. Trivellini, who is the face of hair restoration surgery in South America. Together, we will use my valuable intellectual property to bring the technology to the forefront of the industry. I look forward working with Dr. Trivellini and other esteemed colleagues to advance FUE hair restoration around the world."

Dr. Trivellini's Mamba Instruments is the first manufacturer of FUE surgical devices to obtain a license to the patents covering Dr. U Devices' flared (hybrid) FUE punch technology. Dr. U Devices has enforced and will continue to enforce its intellectual property rights against infringing products in the US and around the globe.*

Dr. Umar is a noted hair restoration surgeon, dermatologist, and clinical faculty member of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). An inventor on numerous patents, Dr. Umar is a pioneer and innovator in the field of hair replacement therapies. Dr. Trivellini is the pre-eminent hair restoration expert in South and Central America, with more than 25 years of experience in the field of hair restoration. Dr. Trivellini's achievements include founding the Paraguayan Society of Hair Restoration Surgery and the Latin American Workshop of FUE.

Dr.UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant Systems (FUE machines and punches)-which embody innovations described and claimed in Dr. U Devices' numerous granted patents and pending applications-are currently available for use in FUE procedures worldwide at https://ugraft.com.

*Dr. U Devices is represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP in connection with ongoing IP enforcement efforts in the United States and abroad.