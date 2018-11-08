According to the global ceramic sanitary ware market research report by Technavio the market will register a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022.

One of the key drivers for the global ceramic sanitary ware market is the increasing expenditure on bathroom remodeling. A rapid growth has been witnessed in the average amount spent on bathroom products in both emerging and developed economies over the last five years. In 2017, the consumer spending on luxury bathrooms was around $14,500, of which the ceramic sanitary ware equipment accounted for around 30%-40% of the cost incurred among the overall bathroom product expenditure.

This global ceramic sanitary ware marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of biotoilets as one of the key trends in the global ceramic sanitary ware market.

Global ceramic sanitary ware market: Adoption of biotoilets

Biotoilets have three major advantages. They are environment-friendly, reduce sewage problems, and diminish water consumption. The water consumed by biotoilets is six times lesser when compared to the standard toilets. Buildings such as schools, colleges, government offices, and industrial factories are the key adopters of biotoilets.

"The governments of many countries such as India, Kenya, and South Africa are launching public biotoilets in rural areas to improve sanitation facilities in these regions. The homeowners are expected to adopt biotoilets owing to their advantages. This will help in reducing the toilet maintenance cost in terms of cleaning sewage tanks at regular intervals and the installation of pipelines for sewage lines," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global ceramic sanitary ware market: Segmentation analysis

This ceramic sanitary ware market analysis report segments the market by product (ceramic wash closets, ceramic wash basins, ceramic cisterns, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ceramic wash basins segment held the largest ceramic sanitary ware market share in 2017, accounting for around 32% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 47% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

