Technavio's global robotic simulator market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The increase in the demand for industrial robots will be one of the major trends in the global robotic simulator marketduring 2019-2023. Several industrial robotics companies will witness significant growth in the coming years owing to technological advancements and investments towards R&D in robotic science. There will be an increase in the adoption of technologies such as automation and robotics due to the rapid change in market dynamics and intense competition among industrial players.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global robotic simulator market will be the innovations in programming software to improve services:

Global robotic simulator market: Innovations in programming software to improve services

The control system in industrial robots is programmed to ensure that the robot's movements and performance are as per the end user's requirement. The robot program is usually written by the end-user or the system integrator. The vendors focus on ensuring that the necessary development and simulation software for programming robots are up-to-date and include features that make programming hassle-free.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Most of the major vendors such as ABB offer a software development kit, which can be used for the development of add-ons for its simulation and programming tool RobotStudio and its control software RobotWare. This helps in easy customization of the programming environment."

Global robotic simulator market: Segmentation analysis

This global robotic simulator market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (on-premises and cloud-based) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two segments based on type, the on-premises segment held the largest robotic simulator market share in 2018, contributing to over 76% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for around 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

