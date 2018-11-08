Identity unveiled for new esports franchise competing in the 2019 Overwatch League season

DM-Esports announced today the brand identity of the Paris-based franchise of the Overwatch League the premier global esports league with city-based teams. The team has been named Paris Eternal, and its logo was unveiled at an event today in Paris.

"We are thrilled to reveal the Paris Eternal brand to Overwatch fans in France, throughout Europe, and around the globe," said Drew McCourt, Owner of DM-Esports.

The Paris Eternal brand can be followed on Twitter @ParisEternal, on Instagram @ParisEternal, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/ParisEternal.

The team colors are blue, burgundy, black,white and gold. The team logo incorporates an infinity symbol within the body of a digitized Gallic rooster, long the national symbol of France. Futuristic gold font accompanies the mark.

Paris is one of eight new expansion franchises joining the Overwatch League for 2019 and is owned by newly created DM-Esports.

The team recently announced an entirely European roster including: Benjamin "BenBest" Dieulafait (FR), Damien "HyP" Souville (FR), Nicolas "NiCOgdh" Moret (FR) and Terence "SoOn" Tarlier (FR), Karol "danye" Szczesniak (PL), Finnbjörn "Finnsi" Jonasson (IS), Harrison "Kruise" Pond (UK), Roni "LhCloudy" Tiihonen (FI), and George "ShaDowBurn" Gushcha (RU). In addition, Paris recently added Julien "Daemon" Ducros as Head Coach. Julien will be supported by Félix "Féfé" Munch, Joni "Seita" Paavola, and Kyle "Kyky" Souder.

Michael "Mex" De Wit, General Manager for Paris Eternal, said that above all, "Paris Eternal will be focused on winning and results. We believe our international roster is poised to succeed."

The 2019 Overwatch League season kicks off on February 14, 2019. For more information on the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

About Paris Eternal

Paris Eternal is one of eight new expansion teams and one of 20 franchises competing in the 2019 Overwatch League season, the premier global esports league with city-based teams. The Paris Eternal is owned and operated DM-Esports.

OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE, BLIZZARD, and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT are trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

