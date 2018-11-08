Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Schedules Conference Call to Report Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended September 30, 2018 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The company also will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM EST on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 to discuss the results with analysts and institutional investors. The call will include remarks by the company's management team as well as questions and answers. Interested persons may access the live call by dialing (877) 407-8033 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or (201) 689-8033 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A replay will be available 1 hour after the live call until Midnight on December 13, by dialing (877) 481-4010, Pin 39734.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

