International law firm Dorsey Whitney LLP announced today that it represented DAZN Group (until recently known as Perform Group) in its latest joint venture with Matchroom Boxing, the leading boxing promoter in the United Kingdom. The new venture, known as Matchroom Boxing Italy, will stage eight marquee events per year in Italy, broadcast exclusively by DAZN. The first event will take place in Florence's Teatro Obi hall on November 30 and will feature a series of high-profile Italy versus England fights.

DAZN is a global sports media company headquartered in the United Kingdom. DAZN Group operates the sports streaming service called DAZN. DAZN already operated successfully prior to this year carrying sports content in Japan, Germany, Canada, Austria and Switzerland and this year has launched in Italy and, most recently, across the United States, where its content primarily centers around combat sports (boxing and mixed martial arts). A large team from Dorsey helped negotiate the billion-dollar joint venture with Matchroom Boxing to establish Matchroom Boxing USA earlier this year.

London Corporate Partner Carsten Greve led the Dorsey team representing DAZN Group in its latest venture, as he did in the Matchroom Boxing USA joint venture earlier this year. Other members of the Dorsey London team in DAZN's corner on the Italian joint venture were London Tech Commerce and IP Partner Ron Moscona, London Corporate Associates Lauren Horman and Stephanie Tsang and Trainees Francesca Sacree and Alyce Kelly.

"We are grateful for the tremendous assistance, pragmatism and insight the Dorsey team provided every step of the way in completing the Matchroom Boxing Italy joint venture," noted DAZN Group's lead Corporate Counsel Marie Ingham. "We look forward to continued expansion with their help."

