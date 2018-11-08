

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly considering running for his old Alabama Senate seat in 2020 after being fired as the nation's top law enforcement official on Wednesday.



Citing people familiar with his thinking, a report from Politico said Sessions might challenge Democratic Senator Doug Jones, D-Ala.



Jones won a special election to fill Sessions' seat last year in an upset victory over former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and is up for re-election to a full term in 2020.



Former Alabama Senator Luther Strange encouraged Sessions to run in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, tweeting, 'Jeff Sessions for Senate in 2020!'



Jones is seen as the most vulnerable incumbent senator up for re-election in 2020, although GOP officials told Politico that President Donald Trump's relentless attacks on Sessions have taken a toll on his popularity in Alabama.



Trump fired Sessions on Wednesday after repeatedly criticizing the former Attorney General for recusing himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.



In a post on Twitter, Trump revealed Sessions' Chief of Staff Matthew Whitaker will become acting Attorney General.



'We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well!' Trump added in a subsequent tweet.



