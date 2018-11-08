Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ: PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2018 increased $1.8 million, or 34%, to $6.9 million from $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase is driven by increased sales to our largest customer.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2018 increased $867,000, or 47%, to $2.7 million, compared to $1.9 million for the year-ago period, primarily due to continued efficiencies in our manufacturing and assembly operations as we continue to invest in new machinery, as well as our ability to better absorb our fixed operating costs in light of higher sales. As a result, gross margin has improved by 3 percentage points to 39% during the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to 36% during the corresponding year-ago period.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 remained relatively flat, increasing $13,000 from the corresponding year-ago period.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $1.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $628,000, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ('Rick') Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We are pleased with our first quarter results which include record breaking sales and pre-tax income. We continue to focus on meeting the needs of our existing medical device customers and we are well on the path to release a private-labeled thoracic driver to one of our significant customers later this fiscal year. During the first quarter, we changed our banking relationship for all of our treasury needs and borrowed $5 million on a seven-year term loan at an annual interest rate of 5.53%, as well as establishing a $2 million revolving loan, which we have not drawn against. The capital infusion provided by the debt was strategically executed at this juncture to facilitate better terms and to provide us with flexibility to quickly respond to business opportunities that may arise.'

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells compact pneumatic air motors for a variety of industrial applications. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,315 $ 5,188 Investments 3,398 2,220 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1 and $14 at September 30, 2018 and at June 30, 2018, respectively 3,624 2,955 Deferred costs 82 32 Inventory 4,565 4,393 Notes receivable 1,189 1,176 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 421 269 Total current assets 21,594 16,233 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,148 1,755 Intangibles, net 134 140 Deferred income taxes, net 1,220 1,678 Notes receivable, net of current portion 30 43 Other assets 68 68 Total assets $ 25,194 $ 19,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,197 $ 1,083 Accrued expenses 1,055 1,266 Deferred revenue 70 31 Note payable and capital lease obligations 583 35 Income taxes payable - 123 Total current liabilities 2,905 2,538 Deferred rent 112 97 Notes and capital leases payable, net of current portion 4,450 6 Total non-current liabilities 4,562 103 Total liabilities 7,467 2,641 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 4,249,548 and 4,331,089 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 18,639 19,835 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 145 (153 ) Accumulated deficit (1,057 ) (2,406 ) Total shareholders' equity 17,727 17,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,194 $ 19,917

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 6,916 $ 5,162 Cost of sales 4,189 3,302 Gross profit 2,727 1,860 Operating (income) expenses: Selling expenses 33 87 General and administrative expenses 565 504 Gain on disposal of equipment (7 ) (12 ) Research and development costs 408 407 Total operating expenses 999 986 Operating income 1,728 874 Other income (expense): Interest and miscellaneous income 74 18 Interest expense (20 ) (2 ) Total other income 54 16 Income before income taxes 1,782 890 Provision for income taxes 433 262 Net income $ 1,349 $ 628 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable equity investments, net of taxes 298 (109 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,647 $ 519 Basic and diluted income per share: Net income $ 0.31 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 4,330,636 4,150,099 Diluted 4,372,893 4,189,724 Common shares outstanding 4,249,548 4,348,292

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,349 $ 628 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88 153 Share-based compensation 10 3 Gain on disposal of equipment (7 ) (12 ) Deferred income tax 404 66 Bad debt expense (recovery) (13 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables (655 ) 1,284 Deferred costs (50 ) 12 Inventory (172 ) (427 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (152 ) 89 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and deferred rent (82 ) (744 ) Deferred revenue 39 (1 ) Income taxes payable (123 ) 10 Net cash provided by operating activities 636 1,061 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of equipment (477 ) (139 ) Purchases of investments (824 ) (297 ) Increase in notes receivable - (1,150 ) Decrease (increase) in intangibles 1 (8 ) Proceeds from disposal of equipment 7 12 Net cash used in investing activities (1,293 ) (1,582 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on capital lease and notes payable (10 ) (14 ) Borrowings from Minnesota Bank & Trust 5,000 - Payment of employee payroll taxes on net issuance of common stock (101 ) - Proceeds from shares issued under ATM, net of commissions and fees - 2,169 Proceeds from ESPP Contributions 10 16 Repurchases of common stock (1,115 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,784 2,171 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,127 1,650 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,188 4,205 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,315 $ 5,855

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527440/Pro-Dex-Inc-Announces-Fiscal-2019-First-Quarter-Results