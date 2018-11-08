Medicine Man Technologies Inc.: Medicine Man Technologies Reports Record Quarterly Operating Revenue of $4.6M, Quarterly Investment Related Income of $2.6M, and its Third Consecutive Quarter Profit Posting of $4.9M

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2018 / Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL ) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), one of the United States' leading cannabis branding and consulting companies today provided financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

During the three months ending September 30, 2018, the Company generated operating revenues of $4,647,163, an increase of approximately 400% as compared to revenues of $928,264 in the three months ending September 30, 2017. Other income for the three months ending September 30, 2018 increased to $2,605,672 as compared with losses in the three months ending September 30,2017 of <$165,881>. This substantial increase in the Company's overall revenue stream is related to both internal revenue source growth as well as the Company's Canada House Wellness (CHV) Master Licensing Agreement as announced in July of this year.

The Company reported cost of goods and services totaling $459,280 during the three months ended September 30, 2018. This is compared to $297,185 during the same time period in 2017. The increase is primarily due to an increase in overall product sales volume.

Operating expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased by $892,051 to $1,824,876 over the prior period of $950,825, ended September 30, 2017 noting $673,500 of this expense increase was related to stock compensation.

The Company reported net income related to the three months ending September 30, 2018 of $4,950,679 or $0.18 per share as compared with losses of <$485,627> as related to the three months ending September 30, 2017.

Year to date total income performance increased dramatically to $9,917,476 for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 as compared to total income of $2,585,479 as reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2017.

Year to date net income performance increased dramatically to $5,157,717 or $0.19 per share for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 as compared to losses of <$4,868,859> or <$0.22> per share as reported for the period ending September 30, 2017.

While the Company continues to grow its organic revenues, the Master Licensing Agreement as noted was responsible for a large portion of this revenue growth however, organic growth still increased to $3,782,921 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from $2,485,479 as related to the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

"We continue to prove out our path to profitability model and demonstrate strong organic as well as one-time revenue growth as we conclude our third consecutive profitable quarter, followed closely by achieving our seventh quarter of consecutive revenue growth," Brett Roper, Medicine Man Technologies' co-founder, and CEO stated. "We are also exploring other globally sourced master license agreement opportunities and are pleased to also acknowledge our Company's move to QX status on the OTC markets as achieved this past September."

Joshua Haupt, Medicine Man Technologies Chief Operating Officer added, "With this exceptional progress and the lack of any debt, I am very excited about what our future holds as we move into 2019. With our Grow Ohio Pharma client's Zanesville Ohio facility coming online coupled with our Calypso client's Erie Pennsylvania facility planned for operational status in the second quarter of 2019, we have many new opportunities ahead for the Company. I also look forward to attending next week's MJ Business Conference in Las Vegas Nevada and connecting with my many colleagues in the industry."

Andy Williams, Medicine Man Technologies' Chairperson of the Board stated, "With the Colorado Governorship going to Jared Polis, a seasoned advocate of the cannabis industry and states' rights this provides new momentum for the continuation of the industry's success which has continued to bolster the state's economy, generating record-setting revenue and creating thousands of jobs for the citizens of Colorado. As a result of regulatory advancements made by legislative bodies on the local, federal and international levels, the national cannabis market place continues to expand as further evidenced by this week's election cycle. Medicine Man Technologies' multi-jurisdictional business model has positioned the Company to leverage this dramatic growth nationally setting a clear path to Colorado based public company ownership in 2019."

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,674 $ 748,715 Accounts receivable 1,009,170 461,343 Accounts receivable - related party 53,839 25,719 Litigation receivable 990,864 - Short-term note receivable, net of allowance 188,550 191,111 Inventory 441,960 106,091 Other assets 34,582 42,819 Total current assets 3,248,639 1,575,798 Non-current assets Fixed assets, net accumulated depreciation of $131,405 and $82,038 $ 84,493 $ 150,047 Intangible assets, net accumulated amortization of $12,275 and $7,388 82,825 87,712 Goodwill 12,304,306 9,304,306 Investment 5,260,840 - Other non-current assets 26,317 14,500 Total non-current assets 17,758,781 9,556,565 Total assets $ 21,007,420 $ 11,132,363 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 172,360 $ 123,251 Accounts payable - related party 53,000 155,177 Accrued expenses 47,684 - Other liabilities - 56,495 Total current liabilities 273,044 334,923 Long-term liabilities Note payable - related party $ - $ 58,280 Total long-term liabilities - 58,280 Total liabilities 273,044 393,203 Commitments and contingencies, note 13 Shareholders' equity Common stock $0.001 par value. 90,000,000 authorized, 27,578,310 and 22,991,137 were issued and outstanding September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively $ 28,766 $ 23,113 Additional paid-in capital 20,283,174 13,997,441 Additional paid-in capital - Warrants 2,054,369 3,508,256 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) - - Retained earnings (1,631,933 ) (6,789,650 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 20,734,376 10,739,160 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,007,420 $ 11,132,363

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) AND INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating revenues Product sales, net $ 280,737 $ 278,495 $ 797,381 $ 506,900 Product sales - related party, net 143,761 61,768 425,499 184,711 Litigation revenue 180,000 - 1,015,154 - Cultivation Max 88,933 - 304,090 - Master licensing fees 3,518,322 - 3,518,322 - Licensing fees 237,700 347,504 663,414 848,816 Consulting fees 163,147 238,480 486,747 805,086 Reimbursements 29,840 - 72,920 - Services - related party 4,479 - 13,437 - Seminars and others 244 2,017 4,279 6,239 Total revenue 4,647,163 928,264 7,301,243 2,351,752 Cost of goods and services Cost of goods and services $ 421,055 $ 282,894 $ 1,091,386 $ 694,018 Cost of goods and services - related party 38,225 14,291 121,808 40,327 Total cost of goods and services 459,280 297,185 1,213,194 734,345 Gross profit $ 4,187,883 $ 631,079 $ 6,088,049 $ 1,617,407 Operating expenses General and administrative $ 170,117 $ 331,764 $ 417,467 $ 735,018 Professional services 177,103 144,796 657,694 384,278 Acquisition costs - 42,600 - 141,301 Stock based compensation expenses 837,500 164,000 837,500 4,644,318 Officers and directors bonuses 145,104 90,823 196,157 90,823 Advertising 32,110 49,592 109,650 136,436 Conference and travel expenses 57,595 - 183,530 - Salaries 423,347 127,250 1,144,567 220,365 Total operating expenses $ 1,842,876 $ 950,825 $ 3,546,565 $ 6,352,539 Income from operations $ 2,345,007 $ (319,746 ) $ 2,541,484 $ (4,735,132 ) Other income/expense Interest (income) $ (7,562 ) $ (7,562 ) $ (22,439 ) $ (22,439 ) Net loss on derivative liability - 136,088 - 4,706 Interest expense related to convertible notes - 22,636 - 66,965 Loss on sales of assets - - 4,316 - Loss on management fee contracts - - - 70,257 Net loss on available for sale securities - 14,719 - 14,457 Unrealized (gain)/loss on investments (2,598,110 ) - (2,598,110 ) (219 ) Total other expense (2,605,672 ) 165,881 (2,616,233 ) 133,727 Net (loss) income $ 4,950,679 $ (485,627 ) $ 5,157,717 $ (4,868,859 ) Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ 0.18 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 27,578,310 21,883,853 27,578,310 21,883,853 Other comprehensive (loss), net of tax Net unrealized (loss) on available for sale securities - - - - Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - - - Comprehensive (loss) gain $ 4,950,679 $ (485,627 ) $ 5,157,717 $ (4,868,859 )

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 5,157,717 $ (4,868,859 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Loss (gain) on investment, net - 4,706 Stock based compensation 837,500 4,644,318 Depreciation and amortization 54,253 43,650 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Proceeds from note receivable 2,561 (22,439 ) Accounts receivable (1,566,811 ) (373,902 ) Inventory (335,869 ) (87,685 ) Other assets (3,580 ) (65,331 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (61,879 ) 68,490 Net cash earned (used) from operating activities 4,083,892 (637,052 ) Cash flows from investing activities Sale of assets 16,187 (242,685 ) Short term debt (58,280 ) - Acquisition investment - 233,357 Investment proceeds (5,260,840 ) - AFS securities investment, net - 4,305 Net cash earned from investing activities (5,302,933 ) (5,023 ) Cash flows from financing activities Sale of common stock 1,000,000 1,058,658 Cash raised by sale of convertible debt - 179,777 Net cash earned from financing activities 1,000,000 1,238,435 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (219,041 ) 576,360 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 748,715 351,524 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 529,674 $ 927,884

