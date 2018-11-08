

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.32 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $14.31 billion from $12.28 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.54 Bln. vs. $1.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $14.31 Bln vs. $12.28 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX