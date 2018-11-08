

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $200 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $1.51 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $325 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,236 Mln



