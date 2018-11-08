

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $10.23 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $26.49 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Oclaro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.44 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.4% to $131.66 million from $155.60 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $14.44 Mln. vs. $34.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $131.66 Mln vs. $155.60 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX