

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $272 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $5.82 billion from $6.03 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



