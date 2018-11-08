

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $28.0 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $90.6 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $84.6 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $928.4 million from $1009.2 million last year.



Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $84.6 Mln. vs. $164.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $928.4 Mln vs. $1009.2 Mln last year.



