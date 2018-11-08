

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release October figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, consumer prices were up 2.5 percent on year and producer prices were up 3.6 percent.



Australia will provide September numbers for home loans. In August, the number of loans was down 2.1 percent on month, while the value of loans fell 2.7 percent and investment lending slid 1.1 percent.



Japan will see October data for money stock. The M2 stock is expected to hold steady at an annual 2.8 percent, while M3 is tipped to add 2.4 percent - down from 2.5 percent in September.



New Zealand will release October numbers for credit card spending; in September, overall spending was up 1.3 percent and retail spending was up 1.1 percent.



Indonesia will provide Q3 data for current account; in the three months prior, the deficit was $8.03 billion, while the capital account saw a surplus of $3 million and the financial account had a surplus of $4.02 billion.



Malaysia will see September numbers for unemployment, industrial production and manufacturing production. In August, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent, while industrial production added 2.2 percent and manufacturing production climbed 4.3 percent.



