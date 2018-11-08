International Medical Group Announces Second Annual "Leave Your Mark" Contest Winners

Concern America and Canopy Life Academy Win $5,000 to Serve Impoverished Communities

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group (IMG) is pleased to announce Concern America and Canopy Life Academy as winners of the second annual Leave Your Mark essay contest! Each organization will receive $5,000 to fund their global outreach efforts.

"The work that these organizations do is truly inspiring," said IMG Executive Vice President Steve Paraboschi. "The Leave Your Mark essay contest aims to create a better future for communities around the world, while giving back to those who've dedicated their lives to serving others."

Concern America was founded in 1972 and works to develop long-term solutions to poverty through self-reliance and sustainability. Canopy Life International was founded in 2003 and is a residential school in Kenya that provides quality education and prepares students to succeed.

To qualify for the Leave Your Mark essay contest, mission organizations submitted a 500-word essay answering the question: If your organization were to win, what would be your human impact?

Concern America plans to use the contest winnings to provide health care services to an additional 1,000 people in Colombia. Canopy Life Academy will use the funds to improve their facilities and provide training for new counseling positions.

Essays were judged by third-party representatives including Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy Chief Operating Officer Marilyn H. Kuhn and Eskenazi Health Foundation President and CEO Ernest Vargo II, CFRE. Each judge scored the essays on a 100-point scale, allowing a maximum of 25 points for content (relevance of topic), passion (interest in helping others), human impact (social good for community) and completeness (level of detail).

International Medical Group has been insuring mission organizations worldwide for over 25 years, and we're proud to help fund the global outreach efforts of those who live and work internationally through our Leave Your Mark essay contest.

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.