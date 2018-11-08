

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) reported that its October consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 7.5 percent and consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 5.9 percent versus October 2017. October consolidated load factor increased 1.2 points compared to October 2017.



United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. United operates 760 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol, UAL.



